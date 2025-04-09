GT vs RR Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

It seems like a long time ago that the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced off in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL). That mega auction cycle has passed, the Titans reached another final while the Royals have gone nowhere, and many players have switched loyalties.

Ahead of IPL 2025, RR captain Sanju Samson remarked that the retentions take a toll on him each time. He expressed particular dissatisfaction with the fact that his side couldn't keep hold of Jos Buttler, who will stand opposite him for the first time since leaving the Royals.

Buttler is part of a new-look GT side, whose fresh personnel have stuck by the franchise's traditional policies of having tons of bowling options and what appears to be a thin batting order. With the Englishman having cover at the top in the form of Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan, the Titans are bucking the trend, and successfully at that. It's hard to point fingers at a team with three wins in four matches.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, haven't had as smooth a start to IPL 2025. Riyan Parag's captaincy tenure in the first three matches didn't go to plan, and although Samson's return to the helm went smoothly, RR have some work to do.

GT's squad for IPL 2025: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Sherfane Rutherford, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, M Shahrukh Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya.

RR's squad for IPL 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma.

Can the in-form Titans notch up their fourth win on the trot? Or will the Royals make it two in two?

IPL 2025: Red-hot GT seek another home win

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

For RR, the game likely lies in Jofra Archer's hands. If the English seamer can see the back of the GT openers and Buttler early, the Royals will be in an excellent position to use their spinners through the middle overs against the opposition middle order.

However, Gujarat have no real reason to take Archer on. If they can play out his two overs in the powerplay, and that's the approach they generally take, they'll be in an excellent position to capitalize on that platform.

Without Kagiso Rabada, the GT pace attack is a bit thin. But Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are in good rhythm at the moment, while Rashid Khan is bound to come good at some point in the neat future.

RR have some positives, too. Yashasvi Jaiswal has found form, while Samson's return has boosted their chances of controlling runs on the field. But they don't have as many bases covered as their opponents for this one.

Prediction: GT to win Match 23 of IPL 2025.

