Hanuma Vihari finds a home as India's Test No.3

The word ‘home’ can mean different things to different people. For some, it is where they enjoy maximum comfort, especially after a long and arduous slog. For some, it is a place where they get the best out of themselves and fulfill every ounce of potential they boast. It could also be a person – someone who makes you feel special and makes you understand what your true value is.

In cricketing parlance, and with respect to Hanuma Vihari’s Test career, ‘home’ has almost always meant not playing at home (in India). Long viewed as one of the most technically gifted cricketers among the next crop of Indian batters, his technique has, at times, worked to his benefit.

More often, though, it has, rather amusingly, been his greatest foe. Not because that has let him down when batting, but because his technical expertise, in comparison to others, makes him a much more viable option overseas than in India.

For Vihari, ‘home’ has also meant consistently shunting up and down the order, based on the team’s requirements. While there is nothing wrong in it, considering no individual cricketer is greater than the team, it has never given Vihari a chance to establish himself at any position. To an extent, the only constant in his nascent international career has been change.

All that however, could be coming to a halt. Not just because Vihari has played a Test in Indian conditions for the first time in an eternity, but also because when he got that opportunity, he made a pretty decent fist of it.

Hanuma Vihari has not had many chances in India

Before the 1st Test against Sri Lanka at Mohali, the former Delhi Capitals batter had played a grand total of one Test in India – against South Africa in 2019. That appearance came on the back of a watershed series against the West Indies, where he struck his first international ton and also produced a gritty half-century.

But the tack was tweaked almost instantly, meaning that Vihari, since the Proteas’ tour in 2019, did not play an international red-ball game at home prior to the opening game against Sri Lanka. Thus, when his numbers were pitted against some of his contemporaries, they felt a little underwhelming.

Indian conditions, for those unaware, are relatively easier to handle for Indian batters, considering they have been born and brought up on such a diet. While pitches in the country have been a little tricky lately, the experience of having been there and having done that is invaluable – something you would expect a batter of Vihari’s ilk, who averages more than 55 in First-Class cricket, to have.

And at Mohali, those qualities came to the fore. Vihari walked out to bat after India had seen Rohit Sharma attempt another pull and get dismissed. Mayank Agarwal had struck a few delightful boundaries but seemed to be lacking rhythm. Thus, if Vihari had been sent packing, it would have put India in a bit of bother – especially after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

At the start of his innings, the right-handed batter was composed. He played out the fast bowlers diligently and when they ventured into his arc, he punished them. Against the spinners, Lasith Embuldeniya caused him a hint of grief but it was nothing alarming, considering how he was bamboozling the likes of Mayank and Virat Kohli at the other end.

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Big opportunity for Vihari to make no 3 his own. Much deserved too. Big opportunity for Vihari to make no 3 his own. Much deserved too.

Vihari, unlike many others, also portrayed the ability to blend caution with aggression. He didn’t go searching for boundaries (that just isn’t his style) but was on hand to put away whatever opportunities presented themselves.

If anything, he showed that he could buckle down, while also being proactive enough to keep the bowlers honest. In simpler words, he gave a pretty good audition of being the dynamic No.3 India have been crying out for in the past couple of years.

The most telling aspect of his knock, though, was that he looked in control throughout – something that you wouldn’t necessarily associate with the 2020 and 2021 version of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara.

The pair, who had been banked upon to provide resilience, were as porous as ceramic and it led to many Indian top and middle order collapses – the latest materializing during the series against South Africa. Yet, India kept sticking to them, hoping that they would rewind the clock at some juncture and be the glue they craved.

That didn’t happen, although it did give India more clarity that they are better off investing in someone like Vihari – a batter who has scored truckloads of runs in domestic cricket and hasn’t really missed a beat in Test cricket.

The record doesn’t suggest as much. Yet, it is important to remember that he hasn’t been given a consistent run of matches. He has also not had a pre-defined role when turning out for India. On occasions, he has been the lower order foil to Rishabh Pant, and at times, he has even acted as a stop-gap opening solution.

In 24 Test innings so far, he has batted at all positions from 1-7 (barring No.4). Of those, 14 have come at No.6, hinting that India might have earmarked him for that slot. But considering he got into the team on the sheer weight of runs, it seems a travesty that only 58.33% of his essays have come at a particular batting spot.

Now, though, that, just like his place in the playing eleven, could be about to change. As things stand, it seems that India have (for the time being) moved past Pujara and Rahane. Neither set the Ranji Trophy alight either. So, a longer rope might be accorded to Vihari. And, if he keeps batting like he did at Mohali, there is every reason for India to do it too, irrespective of whether they are playing at home or overseas.

Against Sri Lanka, there was a sense of calm about everything Vihari did. Ironically, it ended with a loose waft outside off stump but everything that preceded it, was emblematic of the zen-like concentration he is blessed with.

These attributes helped him get into the side in the first place, where he scored a mountain of runs in domestic cricket. Most of them, by the way, came at No.3 – a position that he should be entrusted with in the Indian Test setup too.

Maybe then, it can be said that Vihari has found a home at No.3 for India. Till a couple of months ago, it seemed very unlikely. Now, it feels India have arguably waited too long. That, though, in a nutshell, tells you everything about Vihari’s career.

On one occasion, he is deemed surplus to requirements. On another instance, he is the saviour expected to make things alright. Despite the early signs, it is very difficult to pinpoint where this iteration actually fits. But as long as Vihari is just playing - at home and at his metaphorical ‘home’, he might not mind too much.

