×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC suspends Cricket Zimbabwe

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.11K   //    18 Jul 2019, 23:16 IST
Zimbabweflag
Zimbabwe flag

The ICC has suspended Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) with immediate effect to ensure the sport is kept free of political interference.

State-owned enterprise the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the entire Zimbabwe Cricket board last month, with an interim committee appointed to run cricket in the country.

SRC acted after issuing a directive that the governing body elective annual general meeting would be suspended amid allegations over the nomination process and the violation of ZC's constitution, along with "various other controversies".

The international governing body has now taken the decision to strip Zimbabwe of full member status, which puts their hopes of featuring in the T20 World Cup next year in doubt.

An ICC statement said: "The ICC board unanimously decided that the full member had failed to fulfil their obligation to provide a process for free and democratic elections and to ensure that there is no government interference in its administration for cricket.

"ICC funding will be suspended, and representative teams from the country will be barred from participating at ICC events, putting their participation in October's men's T20 World Cup qualifier in jeopardy."

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar said: "We do not take the decision to suspend a member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference,

"What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked. The ICC wants cricket to continue in Zimbabwe in accordance with the ICC Constitution."

Advertisement

The introduction of concussions replacements in internationals was also sanction at the ICC Annual Conference in London, with like-for-like replacements allowed to be made from the first Ashes Test between England and Australia next month - pending approval from the match referee.

Another rule change sees captains no longer facing a ban for slow over-rates.

Advertisement
Zimbabwe Cricket Board suspended over corruption allegations
RELATED STORY
ICC CWC 2019: Team of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup Stats: Centuries on World Cup debut
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup Stats: The Final
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Highest ODI totals of all participating teams
RELATED STORY
2003 Cricket World Cup: A Philatelic glimpse
RELATED STORY
Top 10 greatest ODI cricket matches of all time
RELATED STORY
3 lesser known facts about ICC Cricket World Cup 
RELATED STORY
Power shift in Asian cricket - Rise of Bangladesh and a stumble for Pakistan?
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup: 5 times a team went undefeated en route World Cup glory
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Only Test | 03:30 PM
AUW 265/3 (100.0 ov)
ENG-W
Day 1 | Stumps: Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat.
AUW VS ENG-W live score
| Sun, 14 Jul
AUSXI 397/10 & 252/8
ENL 267/10 & 267/5
Match Drawn
AUSXI VS ENL live score
| Yesterday
BAU 259/8 (50.0 ov)
TBA 151/10 (39.2 ov)
Bangladesh Under 19s won by 108 runs
BAU VS TBA live score
| Yesterday
ENU 372/5 (50.0 ov)
TBA 257/10 (49.0 ov)
England Under 19s won by 115 runs
ENU VS TBA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us