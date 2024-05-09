Imagining a T20 team of young Indian superstars after IPL 2024 ft. Abhishek Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Over the years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has given an opportunity to numerous young cricketers from India to display their talent on the big stage. A number of them have also gone on to represent the country with great distinction.

IPL 2024 has also witnessed a number of young Indian talents coming to the fore. For obvious reasons, most of them do not find a place in the Indian squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies. A majority of them are still raw and hence the selectors have decided to stick to proven performers at the international level for the ICC event.

Post the 2024 T20 World Cup, though, Team India will need to start looking for young talent keeping the next World Cup in the format in mind. On that note, we pick an Indian XI of talented young stars who have made a significant impact in IPL 2024.

Openers: Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c)

The dynamic left-handed duo of Abhishek Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal would open the batting in the young Indian T20 XI picked on the basis of IPL 2024.

Abhishek has formed a lethal opening combination with Travis Head for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL. The 23-year-old has clobbered 401 runs in 12 innings at an average of 36.45 and an exceptional strike rate of 205.64. He has struck 30 fours and 35 sixes in an amazing batting display.

Jaiswal has not been as consistent for Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the top of the order. However, he has still managed 320 runs in 11 innings at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 157.63. He scored a brilliant hundred against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur and hit 67 off 40 against SRH in Hyderabad.

Middle-order: Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Abishek Porel (wk), Ashutosh Sharma

Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

There was a close tussle between Sai Sudharsan and Tilak Varma for the number three slot in the young Indian XI. The latter eventually got the nod due to a superior strike rate. While Mumbai Indians (MI) have been officially eliminated from IPL 2024, Varma has contributed 384 runs in 12 innings at an average of 42.66 and a strike rate of 147.12, with three half-centuries.

Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag is finally performing to potential in IPL 2024. He finds a middle-order slot on the basis of his exploits in the ongoing season. In 10 innings, Parag has totaled 436 runs at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 156.27, with four half-centuries to his credit.

Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel would be the keeper-batter in the young Indian T20 side picked on the basis of IPL 2024 performances. Porel has contributed 267 runs in 10 innings at an average of 33.37 and a strike rate of 157.98. He struck 42 off 22 balls against SRH in Delhi and 65 off 36 versus RR in another home game.

Punjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma features as the finisher in the playing XI. He has played some sensational knocks for PBKS in IPL 2024. In six innings, he has slammed 162 runs at a strike rate of 172.34, with one half-century. The right-handed batter's dazzling stroke play has seen him hit 13 sixes.

Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar

LSG pacer Mayank Yadav (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

R Sai Kishore and Rahul Chahar would be the spinners in the young Indian T20 XI, while Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana and the reasonably experienced Khaleel Ahmed would be the pacers.

Gujarat Titans' left-arm spinner Sai Kishore has claimed seven wickets in five matches at an average of 19.57. The 27-year-old was Player of the Match for his figures of 4-33 against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur.

PBKS leg-spinner Chahar did not begin IPL 2024 in great form. However, he has lifted himself brilliantly since then. In six matches, the bowler has claimed eight wickets at an average of 20.37 and an economy rate of 8.15. Chahar registered figures of 2-16 and 3-23 against Chennai Super Kings in consecutive matches.

LSG' Mayank may have been ruled out of IPL 2024 due to injury. However, in the first two matches that he played, the right-arm pacer came up with superb bowling displays to catch the attention of the entire cricketing fraternity. Constantly touching speeds of 150 kph, Mayank was Player of the Match for his three-fers against Punjab and Bengaluru. He needs to work hard on his fitness though.

KKR's Rana and DC's Khaleel would be the other two pacers in the young Indian T20 XI. Rana has been fiery with the ball, claiming 14 wickets in nine matches at an average of 21.28. He has the knack of claiming big wickets.

Khaleel has been around for a while, but he is still only 26. The left-arm pacer has claimed 14 wickets in 12 matches for Delhi at an average of 30.42. He has the tendency to go for a few runs, but is also a genuine wicket-taker.

Impact sub options: Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Badoni, Rinku Singh, Yash Dayal, Vaibhav Arora

