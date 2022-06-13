IND vs SA 2022: 3 reasons why Umran Malik should play the remaining T20Is

Umran Malik setting stumps alight during the recently concluded IPL 2022 season got viewers naturally excited over a unique talent on show. The Jammu lad's success for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) saw him fast-tracked into the Indian squad for the five-match T20I series against South Africa.

For the record, Malik finished the IPL season fourth on the wicket-takers charts with 22 scalps at an economy rate of 9.03 and a strike rate of 13.40. What stood out though was the way he hustled batters for sheer pace, clocking as high as 157 kph in one of the games.

Malik's exploits saw him walk away with the Emerging Player Award, while also storming his way into the Indian setup. It's been tough going for India though, as they trail 2-0 to the Proteas and with a need to win their remaining three games in the series.

On that note, we look at three reasons why Umran Malik must play these remaining three games, starting with the one in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday (June 14).

#1 Umran Malik - X-factor with his velocity

He hasn't played international cricket yet but Umran Malik has already shown enough to be dubbed one of the fastest bowlers India have ever produced. When it comes to hustling and ruffling a few feathers, nothing beats sheer velocity and Malik has oodles of it.

India fielded Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan as the seamers in the two games against South Africa, apart from all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Avesh is easily the quickest of the lot, although the hosts can take a cue out of the extra wheels that Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have used to hustle the Indian batters.

With that in mind, giving Malik a go sounds wise, as he can add that X-factor that this Indian attack seems to be missing.

#2 Enforcer in the middle-overs

For large swathes of his IPL 2022 campaign, Umran Malik was used as a wicket-taking enforcer in the middle overs. Very rarely was he thrown into the cauldron in the powerplay or at the death, with his searing pace proving a handful in between.

If anything, that plays into India's hand, considering how they've found picking up wickets in that phase to be challenging thus far. If David Miller tore into their spinners in Delhi, South Africa had Heinrich Klaasen taking over the mantle in Cuttack.

This is an issue that India need to address if they are to storm back and keep the series relevant. All the more reason then to try out Umran Malik in that role, with his bumper-yorker ploy hurled in at escalating speeds being the potential trump card.

#3 Trial ahead of the T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup beckons in Australia later this year. Do we need to restate the conditions on offer in that part of the world? Bounce and loads of it are expected, meaning that quick, hit-the-deck bowlers will be indispensable.

One feels that this could be the very reason why Umran Malik has been bolted into the national setup as early as he has been. But with two games already out of the way, India must use the remaining three games against South Africa as an opportunity to assess where he fits as part of the long-term scheme of things.

There was the odd indication during the IPL that Malik was still a little raw, despite all the wickets he picked up. He sure isn't a finished product just yet but could still provide the bowling unit the cutting edge it potentially lacks. A combination of Jasprit Bumrah and Umran Malik firing rockets at either end is a breathtaking prospect, isn't it?

Whether that can materialize Down Under later this year or not, though, is something that the Indian management cannot conclude unless Malik is actually thrown into the deep end of the pool. And it must start right away on Tuesday in Visakhapatnam.

