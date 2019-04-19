India's World Cup Squad according to the IPL team they play for

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of India's most important players at the World Cup ( Picture courtesy-BCCI/iplt20.com)

Despite a few debatable decisions, the Indian selectors have picked an extremely strong side for the World Cup. The selectors have tried to cover all bases and given various options to the team management. And even though IPL performance was not the criteria to pick players, somewhere down the line current form was surely taken into account.

It is also interesting to see the divide of the World Cup-bound players in different franchises. Here is a list of Indian players in each IPL teams who will make the journey to England next week.

#8 Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals is the only team that does not have a single player in India's World Cup squad. While Ajinkya Rahane wasn't considered by the selectors, Shreyas Gopal, who was a dark horse, failed to make the cut.

#7 Delhi Capitals - Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings with Rohit Sharma in the IPL ( Picture courtesy-BCCI/iplt20.com)

The experienced Shikhar Dhawan is the only Delhi Capitals player to feature in India's World Cup Squad. Another Capitals player, the dynamic Rishabh Pant, narrowly missed out on a World Cup spot. He has been named in the standbys.

#6 Sunrisers Hyderabad - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijay Shankar

Can Vijay Shankar make a mark at the number four position (Picture courtesy-BCCI/iplt20.com)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be a key member of India's bowling attack. Even though he is not having the best of IPLs, the Indian team will bank on him to come good in England. His Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Vijay Shankar will have the responsibility of batting at the much-talked-about number four position.

#5 Kolkata Knight Riders - Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav

Dinesh Karthik made the squad over Rishabh Pant (Picture Courtesy-BCCI/iplt20.com)

Kuldeep Yadav has been a great find for team India. The Chinaman will be a player to watch out for at the mega-event. Kuldeep will be joined by his KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik, who made the squad over Rishabh Pant in the final 15.

