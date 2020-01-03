India vs Sri Lanka 2020: Jasprit Bumrah insists that he's always open to learning new tricks

Bumrah will be making his international comeback after four months against Sri Lanka

India's ace in the pace department, Jasprit Bumrah, who has almost fully recovered from a stress fracture that he had in his back and after four long months, will finally be back playing and leading the bowling attack in the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

India’s T20 squad against Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer,Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav,Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar#INDvSL — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2019

In a very short span of time, Bumrah has leap-frogged everyone else and has been among the top three bowlers across all formats.

One of the main reasons behind Bumrah being so successful in the shorter format is because he holds a lot of tricks up his sleeve and is always ready to learn and add more skills to his armoury to unleash on the batsmen.

In an exclusive interview with the Hindustan Times, Bumrah said,

“I always like to have new things up my sleeve.

“If you’ve got only two or three tricks, then you’re stuck. Some days you go in with a fixed agenda; you think, at the end, I’m just going to bowl yorkers and slower balls.

"But on that day, if your yorkers are out of place—and your opponents know you will bowl slower balls and are waiting for it—then you need a good bouncer, right? If you’ve got a very good length ball. Or a wide yorker, a wide slower ball…oh! I’ve got so many options!”

One of the main weapons of Bumrah has always been the yorker, and his ability to bowl yorkers at will at the death is something that fast-tracked him into the Indian team.

While the entire world took note of him since his time at the Mumbai Indians, it was assumed that Bumrah learnt the art of the yorker by Sri lankan legend and his MI teammate Lasith Malinga.

However, he revealed that it was not Malinga who tought him the art of bowling a yorker.

"I look at videos and I listen to feedback, and then I like to prepare on my own, the way I want to. I try to do the analysis myself. Because on the cricket ground, I will be alone. Nobody’s going to be there to help me so I should be able to help myself.

“He (Malinga) did not teach me anything on the field. The things I learnt from him are about the mind. How to handle different situations. How to not get angry. How to make a plan for a batsman.”