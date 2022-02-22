India vs Sri Lanka: 3 player battles to watch for in the T20I series

After their convincing win over West Indies in both the ODI and T20I series, India will now take on Sri Lanka in another three-match T20I series. The first match of the series will be played in Lucknow, after which the teams will head north to play the remaining matches in Dharamsala.

While India will be riding high on confidence after their stellar display against West Indies, Sri Lanka will come into the series after being beaten 4-1 by Australia. However, they will take some solace from their win in the last match of the series and in familiar conditions, we expect them to put up a far better show.

Here, we take a look at 3 players battles that can define this India vs Sri Lanka series:

3.) Dushmantha Chameera vs Ishan Kishan

It will another stern test for Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan walked out to open the innings in all three T20Is against West Indies, but never looked at home. He struggled against the pace and movement on offer and this is why handling Dushmantha Chameera could be tricky for him.

The Sri Lankan-pacer has been one of the most-improved bowlers in the recent past, and in the series against Australia, he picked up seven wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 7.65. He has the pace and control to keep the scoring in check and pick up wickets in the powerplay overs.

India will still want to persist with Ishan Kishan at the top of the order and hence, this battle up front will hold the key as to how the series progresses.

2.) Jasprit Bumrah vs Pathum Nissanka

Jasprit Bumrah makes a comeback to India's T20I side

After being rested for the series against West Indies, Jasprit Bumrah will make his return to the side for this series. Named vice-captain of India, Bumrah would want to hit the ground running.

However, he will be challenged by Pathum Nissanka, the left-hander who has made quite an impression over the last 12 months. He was the leading run-scorer in the series against Australia - 184 runs in five matches make for impressive reading and he plays the role of an anchor perfectly.

Bumrah will be making a return after the tour of South Africa and how his body responds to this new challenge will make for interesting viewing. He has not played too many T20Is since the T20 World Cup and hence, needs to find form right from the word go.

3.) Wanindu Hasaranga vs Suryakumar Yadav

Wanindu Hasaranga can pose real threat to the India batters

Two relatively inexperienced players have become critical members of their respective sides. Suryakumar Yadav has made the number five position his own and was named man of the series against West Indies.

His ability to control the pace of the innings and then go for the kill in the final few overs makes him one of the better finishers in the game today. His array of strokes against the spinners is a delight and it puts a lot of pressure on the opponents.

However, he will be challenged by Wanindu Hasaranga. The man with plenty of mysteries, Hasaranga is back after going down with Covid. He was snapped up Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a whopping ₹10.75 crore at the auction, making him the most expensive IPL signing from Sri Lanka ever.

Not only will he challenge Suryakumar Yadav, but also test India's middle order.

