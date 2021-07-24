Indian cricket team's next-gen batters have miles to travel in ODIs

A few weeks ago, when the squad for the Indian cricket team’s tour to Sri Lanka was announced, it was greeted with immense optimism. Not just because numerous youngsters were getting an opportunity to prove their worth on the international stage, but also because it was a blatant and to an extent, even brash portrayal of the Indian cricket team’s extraordinary cricketing depth.

At the first time of asking, the Indian cricket team’s next-gen superstars, namely Ishan Kishan and Prithvi Shaw, endeared themselves to the Indian faithful, with each producing a breathtaking display of stroke-play.

Apart from their performances, Suryakumar Yadav, who doesn’t necessarily satisfy that criterion on the age front but certainly embodies the fearlessness associated with this bunch, also showcased his entire repertoire of shots. More importantly, he did so despite walking into a tricky situation, emphasizing that this flock of cricketers didn’t just intend to win. They also wanted to do so with panache.

The Indian cricket team lost the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka

Since then, though, things haven’t been as rosy for the Indian cricket team batters. On Tuesday, their blushes were spared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar’s heroics, whereas on Friday they were humbled by a Sri Lankan side who were also missing up to eight of their first-choice players (for various reasons).

Thus, there could be a school of thought that these next-gen batters, at least in ODI cricket, might not be as ready as it might’ve been touted across various channels.

To place things into context, there were several impactful knocks that were played during the series. Essays played by Ishan Kishan, Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav immediately spring to mind. Not just because of the ripple it created, but also because of the aggression illustrated throughout.

Dhawan shepherded his side through to victory in the 1st ODI

Yet, perhaps the most telling innings were played by Deepak Chahar and Dhawan, for those two knocks got the Indian cricket team over the line. Additionally, neither was studded with the kind of flamboyant strokes Messrs. Ishan, Shaw and Suryakumar conjured. However, it was the sort of essay that ultimately became the difference between a pretty defeat (if it can be called so) and an ugly victory.

Over the past few seasons, especially in the IPL, each of the Indian cricket team’s next-gen batters have thrived. Ishan, Shaw and Suryakumar have all led their respective franchise’s charge and have been bona fide match-winners. In fact, that is what has gotten them into the Indian cricket team fold, in the first place.

In international cricket, though, it is largely accepted wisdom that things are a lot tougher. Or in blunter terms, international cricket is an environment where as many reprieves aren’t provided, whether it be via the bowler or the fielder. Inevitably, a loose stroke gets magnified exponentially when representing the Indian cricket team, as opposed to when turning out for the Delhi Capitals or the Mumbai Indians.

The aforementioned argument though, doesn’t suggest that these players forego their effervescent batting styles or curb their natural instinct. Instead, these players now have the responsibility of prolonging their spells of brilliance – something they seem perfectly capable of. And, of course, inject a bit of substance to garnish over their inimitable style.

To add further perspective, Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – three of the Indian cricket team’s biggest batting superstars display the appetite that hauls their side across the line, even when others around them are crumbling.

Congratulations Team India on the series win. Away wins always special🇮🇳😊 Set batsmen not making it big cost us today. That's where they can learn from @ImRo45 and @imVkohli. Dropped catches, 25+ extras hurt too. Congrats on today's win @OfficialSLC 👏🏻 They needed this. #SLvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 23, 2021

A few years earlier, Indian cricket team members of the ilk of Gautam Gambhir, MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh specialized in that trait, for they rarely left the door ajar for oppositions to sneak through.

In simpler words, when they get/got going, they aren’t/weren’t satisfied with eye-catching thirties and forties. Rather, they ensure(d) that they notch(ed) up a substantial score – a score that would, more often than not, power the Indian cricket team to victory.

In T20 cricket, the ability to produce a breezy thirty or forty regularly gets immortalized, considering these represent notable match-winning contributions. In ODIs, though, these hardly generate any head of steam, especially if batting in the top five and if walking into situations when the team is in trouble.

Apart from that, the troika of Ishan, Shaw and Suryakumar might also have a few technical flaws to iron out. While Shaw’s deficiencies against spin came to the fore against the Islanders, Ishan’s tendency to hang back (against pacers) and then play strokes also came under the scanner.

Ishan Kishan (L) was at his best in the 1st ODI

Interestingly, Suryakumar, who remains one of the best players of spin in the world, also succumbed to balls that spun into him, with his bat getting hid behind his pad.

Yet, none of these is a career-defining weakness or one that can overshadow all the other facets these players bring to the fore. If they are provided the benefit of the doubt, these could also be attributed to lapses in concentration – lapses that are natural and often go unpunished in domestic cricket.

In international cricket and ODIs in particular, these often morph into the openings oppositions crave. And, after a topsy-turvy series against Sri Lanka, this could perhaps be the biggest learning curve for the Indian cricket team’s next-gen batters, for they now know that international cricket is quite unforgiving.

To that end, the Indian cricket team might quietly be satisfied that they’ve achieved the goal set out prior to this particular ODI series. Not only have they provided experience to those who’ve deserved it, they also know that these next-gen cricketers can become the Indian cricket team’s mainstays in years to come.

Winning my ODI debut series feels amazing 💯🏆

Proud of the boys 🙌🏻

No better feeling than to play and win for 🇮🇳♥️

Onto the next one ➡️💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/vJUzyogFDL — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 23, 2021

As far as proving their worth is concerned, well, it’s fair to say that none did their cases any harm. Yet, that doesn’t mean that they are the finished product either.

Each of their next-gen batters, whether it be Ishan, Sanju Samson, Shaw or Suryakumar, have plenty to traverse before mastering the art of ODI cricket. Fortunately, they have bags of skill and extra ounces of confidence to aid them in their endeavors.

And, when they eventually get it right, that will be some sight to behold for Indian cricket team fans, wouldn’t it?

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Prasen Moudgal