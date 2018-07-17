Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asian Games 2018: IOA drops 20 from pencak silat squad, federation to take legal action

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
75   //    17 Jul 2018, 15:58 IST

Representation Image
Representation Image

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) today dropped 20 athletes from the Pencak Silat team for the upcoming Asian Games, alleging fake credentials, prompting the national federation to threaten legal action.

When the IOA released a list of 524 athletes for the Asian Games on July 5, 22 athletes from pencak silat were selected to take part in the Asian Games, now the Olympic body has cleared only two members.

The Games are scheduled to be held in the Indonesian twin cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18.

The Indian Pencak Silat Federation (IPSF), unhappy with the decision, said the certificate provided for the two approved athletes are the same as the 20 rejected players.

"While talking with officials of the IOA, they said, 'we are confirming only 2 of your female athletes for the Asian Games'," IPSF, Secretary-General, Mufti Hamid Yasin, told PTI.

"The IOA told us that the certificates provided by the IPSF are not genuine. While the certificates of 2 selected athletes are from the same championship as the other athletes," Yasin said.

The IPSF said it demanded clarification from the IOA but got no clear answers.

"We are planning to take legal action. Our players are medal contenders, they have consistently performed well in the sport," a federation official said.

This is not the first time the IOA has come under the scanner on selection for the Asian Games.

They had announced a 524-member contingent but went on to drop the entire four-member triathlon team for furnishing "misleading information".

In the original squad announced by IOA, six Sambo athletes - two male and four female - were included. The number was then cut down to just one.

Pencak Silat is a full-body fighting sport, which includes grappling and throwing, in addition to the use of weaponry. The sport is indigenous to Indonesia, the host of next month's Asian Games.

India had finished ahead of the South East Asians in the regional Pencak Silat Championships in 2016 with two silver and five bronze medals.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asian Games 2018
Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
5 ODI greats with 10,000 runs and less than 20 centuries
RELATED STORY
ICC CWC 2019: 5 players who still can make it to India's...
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni: From a cipher to a bigwig
RELATED STORY
6 times a bowling pair took all 20 wickets in a Test
RELATED STORY
Reviving the top four golden moments from Sunil...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, T20 series- Rating the performance of...
RELATED STORY
Test Cricket: Team India's 5 monumental away series...
RELATED STORY
A current World XI that could take on 2007 World Cup...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma is the SK...
RELATED STORY
Remembering Graham Gooch's debut game forty-three years...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us