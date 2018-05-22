IPL 2018, playoffs, KKR vs RR: Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) predicted XI against Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Dinesh Karthik has been inspirational as the skipper for the side.

Manish Pathak FEATURED WRITER Feature 22 May 2018, 20:18 IST 1.87K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

After stumbling, tripping and crawling, Kolkata Knight Riders have finally found momentum which has carried them into the playoffs. They will take on Ajinkya Rahane's Rajasthan Royals at their home ground, Eden Gardens and it will be an eliminator.

KKR seem to have found their team composition and in Dinesh Karthik, they have a leader who is at the peak of his prowess as a player which is having a great impact on his decision making as the captain of the side.

We take a look at how they might lineup for the match against Rajasthan Royals on May 23.

Sunil Narine: Before this season, Narine was a spinner who could chip in with the bat, but this season he has been a revelation with the bat and he was out in full colour against the Rajasthan Royals in their last league match. He will once again be looked at to provide a bright and breezy start to the innings up front with the bat. Also, he is a vital cog with the ball and will hold the key with his four overs.

Chris Lynn: The hard-hitting Australian opener has found his mojo this season and this augurs brilliantly for KKR. On his day, he can be the match-winner for his team and the entire Eden Gardens would want May 23 for his day.

Robin Uthappa: THe has been superb every time has walked out to bat but has not been able to dig in and play an innings of substance. On the day and under pressure, Uthappa will be needed by the KKR.

Nitish Rana: The southpaw has been brilliant for KKR this season, but has tapered off a touch as the season has progressed. However, he holds the key for KKR in the middle order and has the ability to drop the anchor and play an innings of substance for the side.

Shubman Gill: One of the young stars to dominate the headlines this season is young Shubman Gill who has impressed one-and-all with his batting in the competition so far and if given a chance will look to put up another strong performance and finish off the innings for his side.

Dinesh Karthik (C & WK): This season has been a stupendous one for Dinesh Karthik, both as the batsman and then as the leader of the side. He has been the finisher for the side and has played several dazzling innings and on the field, after a jittery start, he has looked far more relaxed and convincing in his decision making.

Andre Russell: The Caribbean star has been the X-factor for the franchise, and Andre Russell's contribution will once again be very important if the side wants to progress in the playoffs. He has become fit to get through is four overs and then is as dangerous as ever with the bat if he gets going.

Javon Searles: The all-rounder was a late addition to the KKR scheme of things and despite the fact that he has not owned the stage, his all-round skills might just get him in the side for the eliminator.

Piyush Chawla: The most consistent bowler for KKR, Chawla will be the key against the stroke-players of the Rajasthan Royals, more so in the powerplay when Rahul Tripathi and Ajinkya Rahane look to take on the bowlers.

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep is a perfect foil for Chawla, as he is more attacking and wants to pick up wickets and he should be another threat against the normally flamboyant RR batsmen.

Prasidh Krishna: Krishna made his debut against the Mumbai Indians last week at the Wankhede Stadium and will hopefully do well after he picked up four wickets against SRH in their final league game.

KKR vs RR Live Score

Our tournament homepage has IPL live score, Match Analysis, Detailed Stats, Fantasy Tips, Controversies, Match Predictions and much more. Bookmark it now!