IPL 2018, Playoffs, KKR vs RR: Rajasthan Royals'(RR) predicted XI against the Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR)

The Royals are coming off a win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rajasthan Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders

After a cracking Qualifier 1 of the 2018 Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings, the action now shifts to the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to find out who between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals will face the 2016 champions in the second Qualifier on Friday.

Here is how the Royals could line-up in that game:

Rahul Tripathi: The right-hander, who had such a wonderful outing against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday will hope to deliver again in the crunch encounter at the top of the order.

Ajinkya Rahane: In the last game, the management tried Jofra Archer at the top only for the experiment to backfire. In the Eliminator they can ill-afford a bad start and so, Rahane should walk out with Tripathi before the first ball is bowled.

Sanju Samson: The right-hander fell for a golden duck in the previous game and a lot will be expected out of him as he walks to the middle on Wednesday.

Heinrich Klassen: The South African made an immediate impact with the bat in hand in the previous game, striking some lusty blows at the back end to help his side reach 164. He would hope to make a bigger contribution on Wednesday.

Prashant Chopra: The sole change in the side for the game. To bolster the middle-order a bit, the team could bring in Prashant Chopra to replace Stuart Binny, who neither contributed with the bat nor with the ball on Saturday.

Krishnappa Gowtham: One of the unsung heroes of the side so far, Gowtham may not one of the fashionable blokes, but he sure has been effective especially with the ball, Rahane will bank on him to deliver against the Knight Riders.

Jofra Archer: The trump card of the franchise, Archer has created the impact that was expected out of him and he will hope to deliver in the crunch game on Wednesday.

Shreyas Gopal: The star from the previous game for the Royals, Gopal's four overs of leg-spin will once again be vital for the side in a must-win encounter.

Ish Sodhi: The second leggie in the side. Sodhi may not have had the greatest impact in the previous game but can be very useful if the pitch does assist spin on Wednesday.

Jaydev Unadkat: It is on days like these that players upon who franchises have invested massively are expected to come to the fore. For the Royals, one of those cricketers is Unadkat and he will hope to deliver for them on Wednesday.

Ben Laughlin: The fast bowler proved to be useful with the ball on Saturday and will hope to have a similar day with the ball on Wednesday.

