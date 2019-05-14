IPL 2019: 11 all-time IPL records that were broken this season

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by one run in a nerve-racking final (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The final of IPL 2019 was a fitting end after the drama and excitement the tournament churned out right from the beginning. Two familiar finalists, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, squared off in the final in Hyderabad and in the end, Mumbai won the battle of nerves to win the title by one run.

Throughout the IPL season we were reminded that cricket is a game of numbers, with the record books being rewritten several times. So without further ado, here are 11 all-time records that were broken during the course of the season.

#11 Highest opening partnership - Jonny Bairstow and David Warner (185 runs)

Bairstow and Warner (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner scored a combined total of 1137 runs for the Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. The best performance from the duo came against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Hyderabad, when both players scored a century.

Warner and Bairstow put on 185 runs for the first wicket. In the process they surpassed the previous highest opening partnership in IPL history which was held by Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn for Kolkata Knight Riders, who scored an unbeaten 184 against Gujarat Lions in 2017. The KKR pair couldn't add more runs as they chased down the target of 184 with 31 balls left to play.

In the all-time IPL highest partnership list, Warner and Bairstow’s partnership is ranked sixth. This was also the first time two openers scored centuries in the same innings in an IPL match.

#10 Most 50-plus scores against a single opponent - David Warner (10)

Warner also has the most fifties in IPL history (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

David Warner played 12 innings for Sunrisers this season and staggeringly, scored one century and eight fifties. Two of his half-centuries this season came against Kings XI Punjab and now, he has eight consecutive fifties against them.

The Aussie has scored 10 fifties against the Kings XI in his IPL career, and no player has scored more fifties against a single opposition in IPL history. This season Warner also extended his lead at the top of the table for most IPL fifties; he now has 44 fifties, which is six more than what Suresh Raina in second place has.

#9 Youngest player to score a half-century - Riyan Parag (17 years and 175 days)

Parag broke the record previously held by his teammate Sanju Samson (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Riyan Parag was one of the youngsters who caught the eye during IPL 2019. He made his IPL debut against CSK on April 11 and made history on May 4th when he scored 50 runs off 49 balls against Delhi Capitals.

Parag’s fifty made him the youngest player to score one in IPL history. He broke the record of his teammate, Sanju Samson, who scored his maiden IPL fifty when he was 18 years and 169 days old in 2013.

