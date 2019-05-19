IPL 2019: 3 teams in need of change in captaincy

The roller-coaster IPL 2019 season is finally over with Mumbai Indians becoming the first ever team to win the trophy four times. They peaked at the right time, and their traditional dominance over Chennai Super Kings turned out to be crucial in a nail-biting final.

Apart from these two teams though, quite a few of the others went through periods of prolonged struggle. Those teams are now in the process of looking for ways to improve their structure and performance going into the 2020 season.

A team's performance often represents how good the captain is, especially in a league like IPL where each franchise has great players from all over the globe. Some captains this season made hutactical blunders, while some others failed to inspire their players enough. Still others were undeserving of a place in the team owing to their terrible run of form.

Here's a look at three teams that would do well to look for a change in captaincy next season:

#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (Image Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The three-time finalists had yet another forgettable season. Their hopes of winning a title are becoming dimmer by the minute as for the third year running, they failed to make it to the playoffs.

It is doubtful but not impracticable for them to change their regular skipper for the first time since 2011.

Many experts, including former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir, have criticized Kohli's captaincy in the IPL. Given that Kohli has been with RCB from the start and that he scored 464 runs this season, it is bizarre to think of him being removed from the team. However, given that Aussie captain Aaron Finch will be available in the auction next year, RCB might just want to catch hold of him and hand him the cap.

