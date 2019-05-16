IPL 2019: 3 unsung foreign stars of the season

The 12th edition of the IPL got over on May 12th. Mumbai Indians won the title for the fourth time, defeating the Chennai Super Kings in a last-ball thriller.

Like most of the previous seasons, this year too the foreign players dominated the batting and bowling charts. David Warner won the third Orange Cap of his IPL career while Imran Tahir won the Purple Cap. And Andre Russell won the Most Valuable Player and Most Sixes awards.

But there are also a bunch of overseas players who are not in the toppers list but still made some immensely valuable contributions to their respective teams. Here is a look at three such overseas players, who are expected to be retained next season.

#3 Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals)

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer picked 11 wickets from 11 matches at an economy of 6.76. He was the strike bowler for Rajasthan Royals, and he impressed greatly with his death bowling capabilities. However, he did not get enough support from the bowlers at the other end.

Archer's best performance of the season was his return of 3/15 against Kings XI Punjab. Unfortunately for Rajasthan he had to return home mid-way during the tournament for the World Cup preparations, and he is currently playing for England in the ODI series against Pakistan.

#2 Mohammed Nabi (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Mohammed Nabi

Mohammed Nabi got his first game of the season in place of the injured Kane Williamson. He made an impact in that match itself, picking 4 wickets for just 11 runs against RCB.

As the season progressed, Nabi became a regular member of the first choice SRH XI. He also made contributions with the bat, scoring a bunch of quick runs in the lower middle order.

Nabi picked 8 wickets at an economy rate of 6.65 from 8 matches he played. With the bat, he scored a total of 115 runs striking at 151.31.

Advertisement

#1 Moeen Ali (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Moeen Ali

The Royal Challengers Bangalore had another poor season, and only a few of their players were consistent in their performances. Moeen Ali started the season on a low, but he picked up his game as the tournament progressed and ended up performing reasonably well.

This season, Ali scored 220 runs from 11 matches while striking at 165.41. He also picked up six valuable wickets. His best performance was the knock of 66 not out against KKR.