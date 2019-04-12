×
IPL 2019: 4 teams which could make it to the playoffs

Sujith M
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.34K   //    12 Apr 2019, 12:20 IST

Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com
Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com

IPL 2019 is entering an important phase where each and every game will decide the fate of a team. It all started with a low scoring affair at the Chepauk on March 23, and the tournament has produced some exciting games so far. 

We have already witnessed last ball finishes, super over, Mankading, brilliant hundreds, the best bowling spell in IPL history, no-ball controversy and what not. But one thing that hasn’t changed in the IPL is the form of Chennai Super Kings. With six wins in seven games, CSK are once again off to a blistering start and are currently at the top of the table.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore are rock-bottom in the points table, with six defeats in six games. Another defeat in their next game will make it the worst start ever by any team in IPL history. Rajasthan Royals too are having a poor season with just one win in six games. Though other teams are well and truly in contention for a playoff place, a few are clear favourites to finish in the top-four.

Without much ado, let’s predict which IPL teams will finish in the top-four this season.

#4 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com
Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com

The 2018 runners-up are currently fifth in the points table with three wins from six games. They lost their opening game of the season but bounced back to win three on a trot. However, they have lost their last two matches.

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow lead the run-scoring charts for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The opening pair have played some stellar knocks this season but apart from them, no other SRH batsmen have managed to show consistency. 

Though Vijay Shankar has shown a lot of promise, he has failed on quite a few occasions. Also, the form of Yusuf Pathan and Manish Pandey has been woeful this campaign. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have been brilliant with the ball but Bhuvneshwar Kumar has struggled. 

Though Kings XI Punjab have won a game more than Sunrisers at the moment, SRH’s experience will take them through to the playoffs.

