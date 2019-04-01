×
IPL 2019: 5 Batsmen Who Could Break Virat Kohli's Fastest 5000 Runs Record

ram
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
106   //    01 Apr 2019, 09:06 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

5000 career runs in the Indian Premier League is not an obvious feat for any batsmen. It takes stability, physical fitness, determination, hard work, and excellent ball striking skills to get there. The Chennai Super Kings batsman, Suresh Raina is the first player to reach 5000 runs mark in IPL. Virat Kohli, the current Indian captain, became the fastest batsmen to join the list on Thursday when he scored 46 runs against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper reached 5000 runs mark in his 165th IPL innings. Although Virat Kohli has done a marvellous achievement in the tournament, stats signifies that the record doesn't have a long life. Many batsmen are nearing the 5000 runs mark and are expected to make the list with a lesser number of matches.

Let's take a look at the five batsmen who could break Virat Kohli's fastest 5000 runs record.

#5 Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals)

Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is a sort of a batsman who will never give up until its ultimately over and his whole IPL career is an illustration of that. He started his IPL career in 2008 with the Delhi Daredevils before joining the Mumbai Indians in the third season. However, it was his 2016 season with Sun Risers Hyderabad which made him a top threat in the IPL. Dhawan played a crucial role in the triumph of his side in the season.

His overall IPL stats shows why he is an ideal selection in the list. The ritzy southpaw has counted 4168 runs in 146 matches that he has played, maintaining the strike rate and average in a margin of 123 and 33, respectively. Dhawan is just 932 runs away from the 5000 runs mark, and if he managed to reach there within 18 matches, Kohli's record will be slotted in the histories.

IPL Stats

Matches: 146 Runs: 4168 Average: 33.34 Strike Rate: 123.45 High Score: 95*




1 / 5 NEXT
