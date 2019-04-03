IPL 2019: 5 players who have disappointed the most

Ambati Rayudu's form remains a cause of concern for CSK.

The 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League has become the toast of the nation and has become a household name on the lips of every cricket fan. We have come across lightning centuries, nail-biting chases, mammoth totals, rapid singles, quickfire cameos, stylish boundaries, electric fielding, perfect leadership skills and packed stadiums so far this season.

Almost all the teams have played a minimum of 4 matches each and have garnered various results. As always, Chennai Super Kings are leading the table with an unbeaten run of form. Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Kolkata Knight Riders have just lost a solitary match and have been in fine form. While Delhi Capitals had a topsy turvy season so far, the likes of Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rajasthan Royals have faltered the most.

While most of the players have proved to be game-changers for their respective franchises, some of them have failed to live up to the expectations. Here, we take a look at the players who have disappointed the most.

#5 Shimron Hetmyer

A lot was expected from the 22-year-old sensation Shimron Hetmyer as he had ripped apart the Indian bowlers during the series against India. He was expected to anchor the innings during the middle overs and provide stability to the line-up.

However, Hetmyer has completely looked off color and his performances have been less than satisfactory. In the 4 matches he has featured for Royal Challengers Bangalore so far, he has just managed 15 runs at an average of 3.75 and strike-rate of 57.69. Added to his woes, he has only scored a single boundary so far and could be axed in favor of Colin de Grandhomme.

Hetmyer has completely failed to make a mark and his place in the XI remains in a cloud of uncertainty.

