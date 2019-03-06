×
IPL 2019: Best internationally retired player's from each team

Shreyas
ANALYST
Feature
5.72K   //    06 Mar 2019, 22:23 IST

Shane Watson and AB De Villiers are the best internationally retired cricketers in the entire league
The Indian Premier League gave a platform for young stars from all over the world to express themselves against the best in the business and make it to their national sides. It also gave players who had bid adieu to international cricket to play matches of the same level and intensity even after international retirement. The IPL also gave platforms for dropped players to make comebacks into the national team.

There have been many internationally retired players who have thrived in the IPL and few who have left their national teams to play T20 cricket.

Let's take a look at the best internationally retired or inactive players from each team.

Selection Criteria: The player must have retired from international cricket or shouldn't be in contention for future selection.

Chennai Super Kings - Shane Watson or DJ Bravo

DJ Bravo
The Chennai Super Kings have one of the oldest teams in the IPL and naturally possess few of the best internationally retired players. In fact, they have two overseas stars in Shane Watson and DJ Bravo who form the overseas core of the team.

Watson, especially, was outstanding last season and smashed 555 runs last season at a strike-rate greater than 150 and also chipped in with the ball. His T20 form hasn't diluted and he's spent the off-season playing in various T20 leagues all over the world enhancing his reputation as a freelance T20 veteran.

DJ Bravo announced retirement from international cricket late in 2018 meaning that he'll be available for the entire tournament and won't have the fear of an international call-up.

Bravo wasn't at his best last season with the ball and leaked runs at the death but his time in other T20 leagues showed that his death bowling skills aren't done yet. He also played few vital knocks with the bat and remains a crucial part of this CSK side.

