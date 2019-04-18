IPL 2019, DC vs MI: Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians demolish Delhi Capitals at the Kotla
Delhi Capitals hosted Mumbai Indians in a clash between two sides occupying two places in the top half of the IPL Points Table. The hosts were high on confidence after winning three matches in a row. The visitors were on a great run themselves as they had won four of their last five matches coming into the game.
Earlier, MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first on a slow pitch. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock continued their good form as they got off to a brilliant start. The pair added 57 runs in the powerplay as MI looked set to put up a big score on the board.
Then there was a mini-collapse as the visitors struggled to get runs against the spin. None o the batsmen in the middle-order were able to get a move on. At one stage, even reaching 150 seemed to be difficult for Rohit Sharma's men. The Pandya brothers were brilliant in the slog overs to take MI's score past 160.
Chasing a target of 169 was always going to be difficult on a slow pitch. The hosts got off to a great start via Shikhar Dhawan who seemed to be in great touch. MI leg-spinner Rahul Chahar turned the match on its head by dismissing both Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi in consecutive overs. He caused further damage by taking the wicket of DC captain Shreyas Iyer.
He got great support from other bowlers who didn't give any reprieve to the hosts. DC kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they never looked like chasing down the target. Axar Patel and Chris Morris tried to give some home to DC but all those were dashed when they lost three wickets in three balls.
Eventually, MI won the match by 40 runs to rise to the second spot in the points table. On the other hand, DC slipped to the third position as their winning run came to an end. Let us see how fans reacted to this match.
Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL score, purple cap, points table, schedule, news, orange cap and fantasy tips.