IPL 2019, DC vs MI: Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians demolish Delhi Capitals at the Kotla

Mumbai Indians are on a roll (Source: IPLT20/BCCI)

Delhi Capitals hosted Mumbai Indians in a clash between two sides occupying two places in the top half of the IPL Points Table. The hosts were high on confidence after winning three matches in a row. The visitors were on a great run themselves as they had won four of their last five matches coming into the game.

Earlier, MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first on a slow pitch. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock continued their good form as they got off to a brilliant start. The pair added 57 runs in the powerplay as MI looked set to put up a big score on the board.

Then there was a mini-collapse as the visitors struggled to get runs against the spin. None o the batsmen in the middle-order were able to get a move on. At one stage, even reaching 150 seemed to be difficult for Rohit Sharma's men. The Pandya brothers were brilliant in the slog overs to take MI's score past 160.

Chasing a target of 169 was always going to be difficult on a slow pitch. The hosts got off to a great start via Shikhar Dhawan who seemed to be in great touch. MI leg-spinner Rahul Chahar turned the match on its head by dismissing both Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi in consecutive overs. He caused further damage by taking the wicket of DC captain Shreyas Iyer.

He got great support from other bowlers who didn't give any reprieve to the hosts. DC kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they never looked like chasing down the target. Axar Patel and Chris Morris tried to give some home to DC but all those were dashed when they lost three wickets in three balls.

Eventually, MI won the match by 40 runs to rise to the second spot in the points table. On the other hand, DC slipped to the third position as their winning run came to an end. Let us see how fans reacted to this match.

Yes, the wicket helped him but Rahul Chahar was mighty impressive. As he has been throughout the IPL — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 18, 2019

8000+ runs in T20s:



12670 Gayle

9922 McCullum

9222 Pollard

8701 Malik

8516 Warner

8216 Raina

8183 Kohli

8003* ROHIT#DCvMI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 18, 2019

Mishra didn’t finish his quota of overs. On this pitch. Captaincy??? #DCvMI #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 18, 2019

DC is not winning home matches. But they are winning away matches. Typical Delhi behaviour. "Tu baahar miliyo fir batata hun"#DCvMI — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 18, 2019

When the Delhi Capitals are doing everything to make sure they get a successful season, it's tragic to see the Kotla wicket letting them down repeatedly. Stroke players like Dhawan, Pant, Shaw & Iyer don't need this pitch! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 18, 2019

Rahul Chahar possibly one of the finest leg spinners in India right now. He didn’t play a single game for MI last season.

Has improved and is a frontline spinner now.#DCvMI — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 18, 2019

Delhi Capitals tonight provided the first instance in #IPL history of five of first six batsmen in a team innings getting out BOWLED! #DCvMI #IPL2019 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) April 18, 2019

MI taking rapid strides towards place in play-offs. But disappointing from Delhi. Quirky bowling tactics, too many runs conceded in last 3-4 overs and no clear strategy in run chase after fine start by Dhawan and Shaw. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 18, 2019

ishant vs rohit - the most successful sharma to ever bowl for india vs the successful sharma to ever bat for india #DCvMI — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 18, 2019

Bumrah Dismissed Pant



4 Times In IPL (Which Is Most By any Bowler)#DCvMI — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) April 18, 2019

