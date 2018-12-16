IPL 2019: How each franchise will suffer because of the unavailability of their overseas players

The IPL auction is just a few days away and the franchises will be having their preparations in full swing as they will be sitting down to pick their squad for the upcoming 2019 IPL.

The 12th edition of IPL, however, might garner less attention because of two reasons. Firstly, it could be moved out of India due to the 2019 General Elections and at the same time, the 2019 ICC World Cup will get underway in England just days after the completion of the IPL and the national cricket boards have rightly given the ODI tournament more priority than the T20 extravaganza.

As a result of this, most of the boards have given a deadline for their players to leave the IPL mid-way and join their national team to prepare themselves for the World Cup. Barring India, New Zealand and West Indies, the other boards are against allowing their players playing the whole tournament in a bid to keep them fresh for the World Cup.

Bangladesh players in the IPL will be available for the first few days as the BCB have set the deadline on 15 April while the England Cricket Board have asked their players to leave the tournament by 25 April. The Australians, who will be playing an ODI series in UAE early May, are asked to join their side by May 2. While Sri Lankans have asked their players, if they are picked in the auction, on May 6, South Africa have set a deadline of May 10.

It is very clear that the franchises could suffer because of the unavailability of their overseas professionals throughout the IPL. Let us take a look at how each franchise will suffer because of the unavailability of their overseas stars.

Delhi Daredevils

Chris Morris

Delhi Daredevils have retained only four overseas players and out of the five, only Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult and Colin Munro will be available for the whole tournament. South African duo of Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris will have to leave the tournament mid-way through and their absence could prove to be very costly if they don't address this issue in the upcoming IPL auction. There are more chances that Kagiso Rabada might be missing the whole tournament if Cricket South Africa want to keep him fresh for the World Cup.

