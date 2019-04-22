IPL 2019, Match 40, RR vs DC: Why RR will win the match?

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 58 // 22 Apr 2019, 16:52 IST

Steven Smith (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Rajasthan Royals surprised everyone by changing their captain midway through the season. However, the team's new captain, Steve Smith, who replaced Ajinkya Rahane, was able to change the fortunes of RR in his IPL 2019 captaincy debut against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

RR, who had got off to a dismal start to their IPL 2019 campaign, registered a clinical win over the Mumbai Indians in their previous encounter at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. The Royals need to play out of their skins now to make it to the playoffs and Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals are their next opponents.

DC defeated Kings XI Punjab in their previous match, thanks to skipper Iyer's mature innings. Both RR and DC have momentum with them heading into this match and hence, tonight's contest should prove to be a nerve-wrecker.

The one thing which will help RR the most is the home conditions. The pitch at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium suits RR's bowlers and the likes of Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal have been highly successful on this wicket.

The main reason why RR were losing matches was their batting order. But as seen in the previous match against Mumbai, Sanju Samson seems to be assigned the role of aggressor at the top. Samson's blitzkrieg shifted the momentum in RR's favor and then the team never looked back.

Even young Riyan Parag played a mature knock to cement his place in the middle order. RR's batting order looks sorted now, with the form of Ashton Turner being their only woe. Ben Stokes' form too has been poor this season but with this being his last game of IPL 2019, the Englishman could play a vita role tonight.

Overall, RR seem to be a more experienced and balanced side as compared to DC and thus, they will be the favorites to win the match tonight. Also, RR have a great record against DC in the IPL, having won 11 of the 18 encounters between them.