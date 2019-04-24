IPL 2019, Match 43, KKR vs RR: Match preview and key stats

Andre Russell (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The 43rd match of IPL 2019 will be played on 25th April at 8 PM IST between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

KKR have won four matches and lost six so far this season, and are at the sixth position in the IPL points table. On the other hand, RR are in the seventh position, having won three matches and lost seven.

Ahead of their meeting tomorrow, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two franchises and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-head record

The KKR vs RR rivalry has seen 20 matches being played so far. KKR have won 10 of those games while RR have managed to win 9, with one match having ended in no result. Overall, KKR have won the title twice while RR have won it once, in the first season.

This is the second encounter between these teams this season, with KKR winning the first one by 8 wickets.

Probable XI

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav will likely come back into the team, replacing KC Cariappa. There are no other changes expected.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Suni Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Yarra Prithviraj, Harry Gurney.

Rajasthan Royals

Liam Livingstone

The English cricket board have given a deadline of 26th April for their players to return for national duties. If Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer don't play tomorrow, they will be replaced by Liam Livingstone and Oshane Thomas.

Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone / Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Oshane Thomas / Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Yarra Prithviraj, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Prasidh Krishna, KC Cariappa.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Steven Smith, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, S Midhun, Jos Buttler, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Prashant Chopra, Liam Livingstone, Manan Vohra, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Ish Sodhi.