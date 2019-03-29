IPL 2019, Match 9: Mumbai Indians' strongest playing XI against Kings XI Punjab

Mumbai Indians will be looking to continue their winning momentum against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday (Picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Mumbai Indians are all set to face Kings XI Punjab on March 30, 2019, at Mohali. Both these teams come into this match on the back of different results. While MI beat RCB in the last-ball thriller, KXIP lost to KKR in a high scoring match.

Rohit Sharma made quite a few changes for the match against RCB, and all of them worked very well. Mayank Markande came in for the teenager Rashik Salam, while the veteran MI legend, Lasith Malinga came in for Ben Cutting.

MI clearly had a better and balanced team against RCB as Rohit had 6 bowling options to choose from and they also batted very deep. Their combination against KXIP will be interesting to see.

So, without further ado, here is MI's strongest XI to face KXIP on Saturday:

#1. Openers (Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock)

Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma have looked good at the top of the order for MI (Picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

MI is expected to go with the same openers as both Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma gave MI a brilliant start against RCB.

The opening duo added 52 runs in the power play against RCB. In the match, Rohit scored 48 runs, while de Kock scored 23 runs on a brilliant batting wicket at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The wicket at Mohali is again expected to be a batting beauty and both of them will be looking forward to stitching together a good opening stand.

Both Rohit and de Kock have looked in good touch and both of them have got starts in the two matches that MI have played, but they just haven't been able to play long innings and that is something they would be looking to rectify against KXIP.

