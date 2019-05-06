IPL 2019: Qualifier 1, MI vs CSK- Match Preview, Predicted Playing XI, and Key Players

Who will come up trumps in this titular clash? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

In what promises to be the game of the season, table-toppers Mumbai Indians will take on second-placed Chennai Super Kings in Chennai for the Qualifier 1 on May 7th.

Both these sides have been at their best in this tournament and this rivalry is set to renew another chapter as both teams chase a direct leap to the final, with hopes of winning their 4th IPL title.

Mumbai moved to the top of the table after their win over the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. CSK, meanwhile lost their last group stage encounter to Kings XI Punjab and will want to get back to winning ways in this crunch encounter.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma's return to form will be a hue boost for CSK ahead of this game. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

Batting

Key Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya

The Mumbai Indians' batsmen have been top notch throughout the season and though, it has been their middle order which has bailed them out on many occasions, their top order, especially skipper Rohit Sharma has come back to form at the right time for the side.

Rohit has a huge role to play on this sluggish Chennai track along with Proteas opener Quinton de Kock. The team's stabilizer, Suryakumar Yadav with his solidity and technique will look to get the side into a good position before the monstrous hitters - Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya walk out to provide the icing on the cake.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Lasith Malinga, Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai have had a pretty potent bowling attack which has delivered the goods for them this season. They will count on Lasith Malinga's experience and his ability to deliver during big games to rattle the CSK batting order, along with Jasprit Bumrah.

Rahul Chahar, the leg-spinner, has done a pretty good job with the ball and will be assisted by the spin-friendly Chennai wicket. Krunal Pandya too, did a great job the last time both these sides met and he will be forced into action in some point of the game.

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell Mclenaghan , Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings

Dhoni's men will want to get one last win in front of their fans in their fortress in Chennai. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

Batting

Key Batsmen: Faf Du Plessis, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu

CSK's batting has fired in the latter half of the season but Shane Watson's poor form is a worrying sign for the side. They will want Faf Du Plessis to lead them to the final like he did last time around.

Suresh Raina, who is in great form, will want to make amends for his poor showings in the last two encounters against Mumbai and score some runs this time around. Ambati Rayudu, who has been quiet all season, will have a huge role to play in the absence of the injured Kedar Jadhav. Skipper MS Dhoni has been the mastermind behind their success and he will look to lead the side to victory in front of the home fans.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh

CSK's spin attack has been one of the best in the entire league and their spin trio could be the deciding factors in this match. Imran Tahir has been energetic on the field and simply outstanding with the ball and will look to control the middle overs.

Harbhajan Singh has done a good job with the new ball as well as in the middle overs and will look to shine against his former side. Ravindra Jadeja too has been economical in his bowling and has picked up key wickets whenever required. Pacers aren't expected to play a major role but Deepak Chahar's miserly spells of bowling in the power play could choke the Mumbai batsmen.

Predicted Playing XI

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Dhruv Shorey, DJ Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.