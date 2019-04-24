×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals probable playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Preview
26   //    24 Apr 2019, 17:31 IST

Every game from here will be a do or die game for RR
Every game from here will be a do or die game for RR

Until this point in the IPL, the Rajasthan Royals have struggled to pack their cards together and have been able to win just three of the ten matches they have played thus far. 

The story was pretty much the same in their previous game against the Delhi Capitals. Despite making an excellent start, the Royals failed to finish on the winning side. Thus, with only four games to go, every clash from this point will be a do or die game for RR. 

The Steve Smith-led side will be facing the Kolkata Knight Riders next on the 25th of April at the picturesque Eden Gardens. The game will be a must-win encounter for both teams, especially RR, who are currently in the second-last spot in the points table.

It will be interesting to see what changes Rajasthan will be making to their playing XI for the game against Kolkata. Thus, let us look at the probable playing XI for Rajasthan Royals for their upcoming game against KKR.

Ajinkya Rahane, who had to let go of the captaincy recently, has struck form at the right time as he smashed a fantastic hundred against the Delhi Capitals. Thus, the experienced campaigner will unquestionably prove to be a vital cog for the Royals in the coming game against KKR at the iconic Eden Gardens in what is expected to be a batsman's paradise.

Sanju Samson (WK), a right-handed prodigy from Kerala, has undoubtedly been one of the best batsmen for the Royals this season. Samson had to face an unfortunate run-out in the previous game against Delhi. Nevertheless, the young batsman would be looking forward to covering that up with a match-winning performance in the upcoming clash against KKR.

Steve Smith (C), the skipper of Rajasthan Royals, had a not so good start to IPL 2019. However, as time passed, Smith showed his true colours by scoring heavily for the Royals. And much so, the Australian batsman will expect himself to play on the same lines in the upcoming encounter as well. With no experienced player available in the middle-order, the onus will be on Smith to help Rajasthan.

Having scored just 141 runs from eight games, Rahul Tripathi hasn't had a satisfactory IPL thus far. However, with a purpose to stabilize their middle-order, Royals would be fielding Tripathi in place of Ashton Turner in the playing XI. 

Ben Stokes, the costliest RR player, hasn't been able to play many match-winning performances for his franchise. Stokes has looked a bit off guard which has largely affected Rajasthan in this year's IPL. However, Royals, considering Stokes' reputation as an all-rounder, will be fielding him in the playing XI against KKR which is envisioned to be the Englishman's last IPL game this year.

Advertisement

Riyan Parag, the 17-year-old batting all-rounder from Assam, has turned out to be a worthy addition for the Royals in the past few games. Although Parag hasn't got loads of chances in this year's IPL, he has made generous contributions with both the bat and the ball. Thus, with the tournament moving into its most crucial stage, Royals will expect a lot more from the youngster in the approaching games.

Stuart Binny, a quality all-round option, had to warm the bench until the game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Nonetheless, ever since the addition of Binny, Royals look much more balanced, pending the fact that he brings an able option with the bat as well as the ball. Thus, it seems highly unlikely that Binny will lose his place in the playing XI for the match against KKR.

Shreyas Gopal has been the star performer for the Royals with the ball. With deceiving variations in his bank, Gopal currently stands as the highest wicket-taker for RR in the ongoing edition of the IPL. Hence, being in a healthy frame of mind, the leg-break bowler will hope to put his best foot forward in the following clash against Kolkata. 

Jofra Archer, a fast bowling prospect, has undeniably been the best paceman at the RR camps for past two seasons. With 11 wickets up his sleeve, Archer is the second-highest wicket-taker for the Royals this season. And he will hope to continue the carry forward the same kind of performance at the Eden Gardens as well.

Oshane Thomas, a young paceman from West Indies, is expected to make his IPL debut in the coming game against Kolkata. Stokes and Archer will soon be flying back to England in a bid to prepare for the series against Pakistan which will leave a big void in RR's fast bowling department. 

Thus, to cover that up, Royals will be moving to Thomas for the remainder of IPL. Hence, the match against Kolkata will hand Royals a good chance to test the bowling dynamics of Oshane on the Indian pitches.

Jaydev Undakat has had a forgetful IPL thus far. The Saurashtra pacer hasn't been able to deliver the goods for RR this season and has only performed in patches. Nevertheless, Royals will be extending their support to Unadkat and will be expecting a much-improved display in the upcoming encounter in Kolkata.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Steven Smith Ajinkya Rahane IPL 2019 Teams & Squads KKR vs RR KKR vs RR Head to Head
Advertisement
IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals' probable playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KKR vs RR: Head-to-head record, probable XI and players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 21, RR vs KKR: Head to head stats and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders move to the top of the table with 8-wicket victory against Rajasthan Royals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 43, KKR vs RR: Match preview and key stats
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Sawai Mansingh Stadium
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing XI against Rajasthan Royals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RR vs KKR: Venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 21 RR vs KKR, Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Can Rajasthan Royals stop the KKR-Russell juggernaut?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr
MI 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 188/6 (19.3 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr
KXIP 173/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 174/2 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets
KXIP VS RCB live score
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr
KKR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 162/5 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr
DC 155/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs
DC VS SRH live score
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 172/5 (19.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
RCB VS MI live score
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 137/4 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr
MI 168/5 (20.0 ov)
DC 128/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS DC live score
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr
RCB 213/4 (20.0 ov)
KKR 203/5 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr
MI 161/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 162/5 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr
KXIP 163/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 166/5 (19.4 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr
KKR 159/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 161/1 (15.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets
KKR VS SRH live score
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr
RCB 161/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 160/8 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 1 run
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr
RR 191/6 (20.0 ov)
DC 193/4 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets
RR VS DC live score
Match 41 | Yesterday
SRH 175/3 (20.0 ov)
CSK 176/4 (19.5 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Match 42 | Today, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 07 May, 02:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator | Wed, 08 May, 02:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 10 May, 02:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 12 May, 02:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us