IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: How the teams could line up

Sachin Iyer FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 292 // 19 Apr 2019, 09:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mumbai Indians take on the Rajasthan Royals for the second time in this IPL(Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

On 20 April, the Mumbai Indians will take on the Rajasthan Royals for the second time in IPL 2019, this time in Jaipur. Mumbai Indians have six wins from nine games and are currently second in the points table, while the Royals are in seventh position with just twos wins from eight outings.

Mumbai Indians will head into the game with full confidence, following their commanding win over a strong Delhi Capitals team at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday. But problems are aplenty for the Royals, who have managed to win just one of their last four games.

Head-to-head record

These two teams have played each other 22 times in the past. MI have emerged victorious in 11 games, while RR have won 10 times. (One game was abandoned without a ball being bowled in 2009).

In the previous meeting between the teams earlier in the season, RR won by four wickets with three balls to spare.

Probable XI – Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Players on the bench: Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhedh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff

Player to watch out for – Jasprit Bumrah

The death-bowling sensation of India will be the key to Mumbai Indians when they fight the Royals at their home. He has taken 10 wickets from 9 games so far.

Probable XI – Rajasthan Royals

Rahul Tripathi, Jos Buttler (WK), Sanju Samson, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ish Sodhi.

Advertisement

Players on the bench: Liam Livingstone, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prashant Chopra, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Shashank Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun

Player to watch out for – Jos Buttler

With 311 runs from 8 games, the Englishman is having a great year in the IPL. RR will need him to perform well against the Mumbai Indians if they are to win their third game of this IPL.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on purple cap, points table, schedule, news, live scores, orange cap and fantasy tips.