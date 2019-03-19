×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Ranking the 8 teams by their death bowling

Vishal Raman
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
229   //    19 Mar 2019, 15:26 IST

Best Death bowlers in world Cricket
Best Death bowlers in world Cricket

The Indian Premier League enters its 12th edition in 2019, and as always there will be some surprises in store for the fans this time, as it has always been over the last 11 years.

Over time, cricket has turned into a batsman's game. Nowadays, even 200 is not enough in a T20 game and death bowling has become a crucial element of T20 cricket.

On many occasions, the side with the best death bowling unit has gone on to lift the IPL trophy. Death bowling is an art which requires strong nerves, temperament, and the ability to bounce back even after getting hit for a maximum. Bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Andrew Tye are the new marquee players in this shortest format of the game.

The ranking is purely based on the death-bowling abilities, and not necessarily on the IPL numbers.

Here is a list of the 8 IPL teams ranked on the basis of their death-bowlers in the team.

#8 Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB missed him last season.
RCB missed him last season.

Royal Challengers have historically suffered in the crunch games due to the fact that they don't have a perfect death bowler to finish the innings.

This time they have made some better choices with the inclusion of Nathan Coulter-Nile to support the likes of Tim Southee and Umesh Yadav who had a great season last time around but still, they are a side that hopes their batters will win them most of the matches

The shorter boundaries of the Chinnaswamy Stadium doesn't support the cause either as some of their defeats have come from the jaws of victory, but the case should be the other way around.

Advertisement

Ardent RCB fans will hope that the assigned death bowlers of the team will make a mark this time around and win close matches for them.

Candidates to bowl at death with their T20 economy rates: 

  1. Nathan Coulter-Nile - 7.79
  2. Umesh Yadav - 8.20
  3. Tim Southee - 8.29

1 / 8 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah Jofra Archer T20 Leisure Reading IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
Vishal Raman
ANALYST
Sports always comes first.
IPL 2019: Why Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are among the favorites to lift the trophy this year
RELATED STORY
8 football teams and their IPL equivalents
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Opening combinations for Mumbai Indians 
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: All the significant numbers from Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals matches
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indian's predicted playing XI for their opening match against Delhi Capitals in the IPL.
RELATED STORY
5 Overseas Stars who could go unsold at the 2019 IPL Auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Delhi Capital's predicted playing Xl for their opening match against Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Why Jayant Yadav will benefit from his move to Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: Top 5 fielders with most catches in the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: Top 10 five-fors in the IPL
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us