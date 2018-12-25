IPL 2019: Ranking the Spinners of all 8 teams

Deepak P
25 Dec 2018, 22:09 IST

Rashid Khan has been one of the top spinners in the IPL

With all the IPL teams looking forward to having another go at each other in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League, we are here to have a look at how the spin bowling department of all the 8 IPL teams stacks up against each other.

Spin Bowling is crucial to winning the IPL, especially on the Indian pitches. Overseas cricketers like Rashid Khan and Sunil Narine have become influential in changing the fortunes of the matches. Varun Chakravarthy was the latest addition to the list of mystery spinners in the IPL. In short, Spinners control the matches in the middle overs and are extremely important in winning the games.

In this article, let us now try to analyze the spin bowlers of all the 8 IPL teams and see which IPL teams have an advantage over others in IPL 2019.

#8 Chennai Super Kings

Imran Tahir

Chennai Super Kings had decided to compete in IPL 2019 with an almost unchanged squad. Harbhajan Singh and Karn Sharma are the Indian Spinners while Imran Tahir and Mitchell Santner are the overseas pin bowling options. Among the allrounders in the squad, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Suresh Raina, and Chaitanya Bishnoi can roll their arms over.

To sum up there are decent spin bowling options in the CSK squad to warrant an above average rating. But there is a lack of mystery element among the spinners of CSK.

Possible Spin bowling lineup of Chennai Super Kings

Karn Sharma / Harbhajan Singh Imran Tahir Ravindra Jadeja

Overall Verdict - There are adequate backups and there are no players leaving the tournament midway. It still remains to be seen how well old brigade of spinners in Harbhajan and Imran Tahir copes up in 2019 IPL season. They did perform well in the 2018 season and they will be looking forward to having another go in 2019.

