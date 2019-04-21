IPL 2019: Steyn joins fans on Twitter to take a dig at R Ashwin as he tries another 'Mankad'

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 3.50K // 21 Apr 2019, 00:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

An unsuccessful mankad attempt (Source: IPLT20/BCCI)

Ravichandran Ashwin was in the mix of the first controversy of this season of IPL when he 'mankaded' Jos Buttler. This drew reactions from all over the world as some were backing the bowler while some thought that it was against the spirit of the game. The captain of KXIP seems to be undeterred by the controversy as he tried it again.

This time his victim would have been Shikhar Dhawan who was much more proactive that Jos Buttler. The left-handed batsman had never left his crease so there was no chance of getting run out. Dhawan saw the funny side of the incident as he knew that he had not done anything wrong.

Here is a video of the incident:

This attempt from Ashwin again drew a lot of reactions. Even the great Dale Steyn could not hold himself back from taking a dig on Ashwin. Someone posted a question on Twitter about how it would feel to have a bowling line up consisting of Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, and R Ashwin.

Dale Steyn displayed his great sense of humour by posting a witty reply. He wrote that it would be a great bowling attack as they will have all the bases covered in terms of modes of dismissal.

This is what Steyn wrote:

Bumrah- Bowled

Rabada- Caught

Tahir- Lbw

Ashwin- Mankad

All bases covered there Pdog 🤣 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 20, 2019

The KXIP captain had a bad day in office as he could not stop DC from chasing the target. DC won the match by five wickets with two balls to spare. This is KXIP's second loss in a row and they need to think about arresting this slide.

Advertisement

While KXIP management must be thinking of ways to get back to winning ways, social media was busy trolling Ashwin. Let us see how Twitter reacted to the incident

Did Ashwin really try to runout the non striker again? 🤔 — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) April 20, 2019

lol why is Ashwin being such a prick. Great reaction by Dhawan. #DCvKXIP — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 20, 2019

WATCH: Shikhar's dance moves on the crease



📽️📽️https://t.co/KtJkaIpubw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2019

Different release angle for a Mankad* https://t.co/zLDOhX4V7F — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 20, 2019

Top innings from Shreyas Iyer. The kind a top-order player should play in a run-chase. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 20, 2019