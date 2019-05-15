IPL 2019: Strongest XI featuring players under the age of 25

Rishabh Pant had an exceptional season of IPL

We witnessed a gripping IPL this year. It all went down to the wire in the final as Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by a slim margin of one run to help themselves win their fourth title - an IPL record. The fans couldn't have asked for a better final.

To be precise, IPL 2019, as a whole, was no different than the IPL final. The 12th edition of IPL, spread over the course of 60 matches, served us with quite a few majestic performances.

Undoubtedly, it was the youngsters who set the tone for the tournament. However, a few young players, who were expected to lit up the IPL, failed to do so. Nonetheless, there were quite a few young guns who took their game to the next level and entertained the fans with some great performances

Thus, weighing the performances of the youngsters in this particular edition of the IPL, let us churn out a competitive playing XI featuring players in the age bracket of 25 and less.

Note: The concept of only four overseas players is applied here as well. Besides that, pending the age bracket of 25 and less, the players above the age of 25 years and 0 days are not considered here. Stats mentioned in the article are true as of 15 May 2019.

#1 Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)

Sanju Samson proved to be instrumental for RR

Sanju Samson, a young batting prospect from Kerala, happened to be one of the most integral batsmen for Rajasthan Royals this season. However, due to an unfortunate injury, Sanju had to miss a couple of matches.

Nonetheless, in the remaining twelve games, Samson delivered the goods for RR as he concluded his 2019 IPL journey as the second highest run-getter for RR. Having featured in 12 games in IPL 2019, the Keralite amassed 342 runs at an excellent average of 34.20 and an outstanding strike rate of 148.29.

Thus, having opened the innings for Rajasthan on quite a few occasions, Samson calls for a legit choice as an opener in this XI.

