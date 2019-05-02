IPL 2019: Updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders after CSK vs DC

Dhoni, as usual, was lightning behind the stumps and completed two stumpings in today's match ( Image Courtesy - IPLT20/BCCI)

The top two teams of the season so far, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC), locked horns today at the Chepauk Stadium for the 50th match of this season's IPL. Delhi won the toss and decided to bowl first on a spin friendly track.

However, the toss did not play a major role as MS Dhoni wanted to bat first anyway, and hence both the captains were happy with the toss.

CSK had a slow start and they lost their first wicket in the fourth over with just four runs on the board. Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina steadied the innings. Dhoni came in and played an unbeaten and quickfire knock of 44 to take the score to 179.

The Delhi innings never really kicked off and they were all out for 99 runs in 16.2 overs. Only their skipper, Shreyas Iyer, scored a fighting 44, but did not get any support whatsoever from the other end.

Points Table:

Chennai reclaimed their position at the top of the IPL points table after the win with 18 points from 13 games. This win has also helped boost their NRR to a healthy +0.209.

Delhi has slipped to the second spot and has 16 points from 13 games, and a NRR of -0.096.

Updated Points Table

Orange Cap:

Shreyas Iyer entered the top 10 of the Orange Cap list with the help of his 44 runs in today's match. He has scored 427 runs in 13 innings so far. MS Dhoni is at the 13th position with 358 runs from 8 innings.

Updated Orange Cap Standings

Purple Cap:

Imran Tahir has a tally of 21 wickets in 13 innings after his 4 wicket-haul in today's match. Ravindra Jadeja moved up to the 11th spot, as he took 3 wickets in today's match. He now has 12 wickets in 12 matches. Kagiso Rabada, who did not play today's match, is still at the top of the Purple Cap list with 25 wickets from 12 matches.

Updated Purple Cap Standings