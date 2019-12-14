IPL 2020: 3 Karnataka players Anil Kumble would be pinning his hopes on at KXIP

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 14 Dec 2019, 21:29 IST SHARE

Anil Kumble

The runners-up of IPL 2014, Kings XI Punjab will look to forget their title-less past and put their hands on the coveted trophy in 2020. Despite being a part of the tournament since 2008, the Mohali-based franchise has played only one final. The franchise owners have tried changing the players and the team management groups yet nothing has worked for the Kings XI.

This year, they have appointed former Indian captain, Anil Kumble as their new head coach. Having served as the coach of the Indian cricket team earlier, Kumble will look to make the utmost use his of coaching experience and lead the Kings XI Punjab to glory.

The new coach has already taken over the team’s charge as he executed two big trades during the trade window. Kumble released Ravichandran Ashwin and Ankit Rajpoot from the team to gain the services of Karnataka stars Jagadeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham. He already has a plethora of superstars from his native state Karnataka hence, he would pin his hopes on the following 3 players from his state side.

#3 Mayank Agarwal

2019 has been the year of Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal’s rise in international cricket has been one of the biggest success stories of this year. The right-handed batsman has cemented his spot in the Indian Test team with his magnificent performances. He also received a call-up to the Indian ODI squad.

While Agarwal has been a part of the Indian Premier League since 2011, he has never amassed over 300 runs in a single season until 2019. Playing for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019, the right-handed batsman scored 332 runs at an average of 25.53.

Due to KL Rahul and Chris Gayle’s presence, Punjab have used him as a middle order batsman otherwise Mayank is a regular opener who can score a lot of runs in the power-play overs.

1 / 3 NEXT