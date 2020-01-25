IPL 2020: 3 key overseas players for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are yet to contest an IPL final

Delhi Capitals (DC) have had a good run in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) season as they finished 3rd on the table with 9 wins from 14 games. Lead by Shreyas Iyer, the team had performed really well in the previous season and this time they would want to go one step further in achieving their maiden IPL trophy. In the recently concluded auctions, the Delhi management has made many changes with the inclusion of many international stars along with some young local talents.

With the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane in the squad, the Delhi Capitals squad has a perfect mix of youth and experience. On that note, let us look at 3 key overseas players whose performance will be crucial for DC's journey in the upcoming season.

#1 Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada had a great 2019 season for Delhi Capitals

The South African spearhead has made his IPL debut in the 2017 season for Delhi Capitals. In the 6 games that he played, the fast bowler has picked up 6 wickets at an average of 31.33. After having a below-par debut season, the fast bowler opted out of the 2018 season due to injury.

However, he made a roaring comeback in the 2019 season, where he picked up 25 wickets from 12 games at an impeccable average of 14.72. Kagiso Rabada was instrumental in Delhi's success last year and he played a major role in his team's progression into the play-offs.

Delhi's fortunes in 2020 hugely depend on Rabada and if he can get his rhythm going throughout the season, DC has great chances of progressing to the top.

Shimron Hetmyer played only 5 games for RCB in 2019 season

Shimron Hetmyer has made a name for himself with his big hitting with the bat at the international stage for the West Indies. The 23-year old was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2019 and with all the hype around him, the youngster could only show 1 notable performance in the entire season.

He had scores of 0, 5, 9 and 1 in his first 4 games and was left out for the rest of the games until the last game of RCB's season where he scored a blistering 75 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The Delhi Capitals management has shown faith in the youngster and has bought him for the 2020 season for a price of INR 7.75 crores. The onus would be on him to score big runs in the middle order and if he gets going he can take the game away from the opposition in a matter of minutes. His performance with the willow will be crucial for Delhi if they were to progress deep in to the season.

Marcus Stoinis was bought for 4.8 crore by the Delhi Capitals

Marcus Stoinis is currently one of the best international all-rounders in the limited-overs format. The 30-year old was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore after having a decent run with both bat and ball in the 2019 season. He was picked up the Delhi franchise for INR 4.8 crores in the recently concluded auctions last month.

His uncanny knack of picking up wickets with the ball aided by his ability to clear the fence makes him an important cog in the playing X1. His power-hitting in the middle order will boost the batting strength of the team and his performance will decide the fate of the team in the upcoming season. In 28 IPL games, Marcus Stoinis has picked up 15 wickets at an average of 37.93 and scored 473 runs with the bat at an average of 31.53.

