IPL 2020: 3 lowest scores in tournament history

Here, we look at the three lowest scores in the history of the IPL.

It seems that the shortest format does favor the bowlers on some occasions.

Mumbai Indians won the IPL for the fourth time last year

Usually, around this time of the year, the excitement amongst fans for the Indian Premier League is at its highest. However, that has not been the case this time around due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The buzz around the annual T20 extravaganza has reduced drastically as the entire nation has been forced indoors, with all events, sporting or otherwise, being postponed indefinitely.

Nevertheless, we can still relive the past games and enjoy the moments that made the IPL what it is today. While we have seen some remarkable performances from the teams, there have been times where they have had a really terrible outing.

With that being said, we look at the three teams who have recorded the lowest scores in IPL history.

#3 Delhi Daredevils - 66 (vs Mumbai Indians)

Delhi Daredevils

Having won the toss, the then captain of the Delhi-based franchise, Zaheer Khan, elected to bowl first. The Daredevils came into this game having recorded the second-highest run chase in IPL history by chasing down 209 against Gujarat Lions with more than two overs to spare. However, all that momentum was lost quickly as the Mumbai Indians batsmen started wreaking havoc.

The first innings concluded with Mumbai Indians posting a total of 212, thanks to half-centuries from the West Indian duo of Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard. Hardik Pandya finished the innings with 29 runs off 14 deliveries and propelled the team to a massive target. For team Delhi, Pat Cummins conceded 59 runs from his quota of four overs.

The confidence amongst the Daredevils was still high, considering how well they had performed in the previous game. However, within the first two overs, they had managed just six runs and lost two wickets. The third wicket fell in the third over with the score at 20, and as soon as Karun Nair was dismissed for 21, all hope seemed to be lost for the Delhi-based franchise.

Wickets started tumbling down at an astonishing rate and they were reduced to 40 runs for the loss of six wickets at the end of eight overs. Rohit Sharma and co. soon wrapped up the game by dismissing the hosts for a mere 66 runs.

#2 Rajasthan Royal - 58 (vs Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Rajasthan Royals came into the 2009 edition as the defending champions

The game against Royal Challengers Bangalore was an absolute mauling for the Royals. The Rahul Dravid-led RCB won the toss and elected to bat first.

The Rajasthan Royals bowlers were bang on the money as RCB lost two wickets within the first three balls. Then it was up to Kevin Pietersen and Robin Uthappa to steady the ship but the latter get out pretty soon. KP and Dravid then got together and led their team to a total of 133, with the latter scoring 66.

While team Bangalore had to endure a terrible start to their innings, it was even worse when Shane Warne and co came in to bat. Half the side was back in the pavilion with just 28 runs on the board in nine overs, with Anil Kumble being the destroyer-in-chief. The then defending champions could manage only 58 runs in that match.

#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore - 49 (vs Kolkata Knight Riders)

It proved to be yet another disappointing season for RCB in 2017

The lowest total ever recorded in IPL history belongs to Royal Challengers Bangalore as they could manage only 49 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2017 edition of the league. Despite possessing the likes of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers in their ranks, the Bangalore-based side found it extremely difficult to get going against the fiery KKR bowling attack.

Having won the toss, Virat Kohli decided to let KKR bat first. Gautam Gambhir and co. got off to a flyer and were 39 for no loss after three overs. In the fourth over, England international Tymal Mills dismissed Gambhir and soon after, Sunil Narine followed him back to the pavilion. KKR then went from being 65-2 to 131 all out as no one managed to score more than 20 runs except for Narine himself.

The stage was set for the power-packed RCB batting line-up to go out and win the game for the team after the exceptional work done by the bowlers. However, they failed miserably at their job.

Not a single RCB batsmen managed to score in double figures as Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Woakes, and Colin de Grandhomme wreaked havoc that day, getting the visitors out for a paltry 49 runs.