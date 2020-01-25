IPL 2020: 3 unsold players who are impressing in the Big Bash League

Shaun Marsh

The auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 held in December last year saw some interesting choices being made. While Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins walked away with the biggest price of ₹15.5 crore, being sold to Kolkata Knight Riders, fellow Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell went to Kings XI Punjab for ₹10.75 crore. Nathan Coulter-Nile was another Australian among the top buys, purchased by Mumbai Indians for ₹8 crore.

Further, South Africa’s veteran all-rounder Chris Morris was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for an impressive sum of ₹10 crore. In a somewhat surprise move, Kings XI Punjab went for Sheldon Cottrell, shelling out a whopping ₹8.5 crore while Delhi Capitals bought Caribbean batting talent Shimron Hetmyer at ₹7.75 crore.

Like every year though, a lot of reasonably big international names went unsold. Some of them are now shining in the ongoing Big Bash League. We take a look at three of them.

#3 D'Arcy Short

D'Arcy Short

The Australian all-rounder went unsold at the IPL auction with a base price of ₹1 crore. That hasn’t affected his performance in the BBL. In seven matches for Hobart Hurricanes, D'Arcy Short has notched up 248 runs at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 128.49 with one hundred and two fifties. With his left-arm chinaman bowling, he has picked up six wickets at an average of 17.50 and a strike rate of 12.

Short, in fact, has been the Man of the Match in the last two matches he has played for Hurricanes. He smashed an unbeaten 103 from 70 balls with three fours and seven sixes as the Hurricanes got the better of Perth Scorchers by eight runs in the match played on January 5.

Having returned to the BBL following Australia’s tour of India, Short ran through Sydney Thunder with figures of 5 for 21 at Hobart on January 24. His victims included Alex Hales (63) and Chris Morris (1) as Sydney faltered in the chase of 186. Short thus made up for his second-ball duck.

