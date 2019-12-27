IPL 2020: 3 ways DC could line-up next season

Rahul Iyer FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019 IST SHARE

The Delhi franchise is yet to make an appearance in an IPL final.

In most sporting leagues around the world, teams from the capital of the home country are usually as iconic as they come. The New York Knicks in the NBA and the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea in the English Premier League are just a few examples of these, but one team which has not quite reached that status is the Delhi Daredevils, or rather, the Delhi Capitals.

A fairly underwhelming franchise for much of its IPL existence, the Delhi-based side has only made the playoffs on 4 occasions and is the only founding member of the IPL yet to reach a final.

However, under the ownership of the Jindal Group, the Delhi Capitals have shown real promise in the last two years and look as though they might finally be on their way to upsetting the apple cart. They bought smartly in the recently concluded auction and have one of the most promising squads in the tournament. So, let us have a look at 3 potential starting elevens for the capital side.

The First Choice XI

Jason Roy, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma.

Possibly the strongest XI Delhi could field this season, their first-choice team is capable of beating any other side in the IPL, as its superb balance and real quality in all areas will prove to be two huge pluses.

Shimron Hetmyer will be keen to prove his time at RCB was a mere aberration.

This team sees four new additions to last year's roster, the first being England batsman Jason Roy. An explosive player, Roy could form a devastating opening partnership with youngster Prithvi Shaw, who has begun to play himself back into form following his lengthy ban. This combination hence forces Shikhar Dhawan into the number 3 spot, a role he has played before and could potentially excel at. Following him is Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer, who is undoubtedly the anchor of this side. 3 big hitters follow Iyer, in Rishabh Pant and new acquisitions Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis.

Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, brought in as part of a trade deal, and Axar Patel come in next. It helps that both of them can bat and as a left arm orthodox and off-spinning pair, should form a good bowling partnership. Rounding off the team are quicks Kagiso Rabada, the jewel in Delhi's bowling crown, and experienced campaigner Ishant Sharma.

Batting the Opposition Out

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Alex Carey, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma.

Advertisement

With the roster at their disposal, Delhi have the option of going all-out on their batting and looking to put enough runs on the board to make sure the game is more or less wrapped up by the end of the first innings.

Alex Carey, given a public backing by Ricky Ponting, will look to impress in his maiden IPL campaign.

This team sees Dhawan restored to his preferred opening slot alongside Shaw, with Shreyas Iyer batting at 3. Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey comes in at 4, but can be used as a floater depending on the situation as he is capable of batting anywhere between numbers 1 and 7. The firepower is provided by the same 3 players as in the previous line-up; Pant, Hetmyer and Stoinis.

However, this team has enough gas in the tank to ensure they have capable batsmen all the way to number 10. As a result, the 3 all-rounders here bat at 8, 9 and 10 in Chris Woakes, Axar Patel and Ashwin. Ishant Sharma rounds off the team as usual. It is interesting to note that player-wise, this team sees only 2 changes compared to the afroementioned one, but looks far deeper batting-wise, while maintaining the same bowling balance, if not the same quality.

Make in India

Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan.

IPL rules state that a maximum of 4 overseas players can be named in a playing XI. In recent years, Delhi Capitals have focused on the integration and development of Indian youngsters and now, perhaps, the only franchise in the IPL that can field a truly competitive XI composed purely of Indian players.

Avesh Khan will be hungry to nail down a starting place in the DC team this season.

In this team, Ajinkya Rahane makes the cut, opening alongside Shaw. Adding more experince is Dhawan, followed by Iyer and subsequently Rishabh Pant. Axar Patel is promoted to number 6 as Haryana medium-pacer Harshal Patel comes in at 7. Ashwin and Ishant Sharma keep their places, with pace bowling duo Mohit Sharma and Avesh Khan also being included.