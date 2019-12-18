IPL 2020: 4 overseas batsmen who would be in big demand at the upcoming auction

Satyam Jha 18 Dec 2019, 18:15 IST

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

The auction for India’s biggest T20 sporting event is slated to be held on 19 December 2019 in Kolkata, wherein a total of 332 players will go under the hammer.

The highest base price of INR 2 crore has been set by seven overseas players, and it would be interesting to see which cricketer makes the franchises shell out the highest amount from their purse. The fact that many big names from all over the world are going to be a part of the auctions, including some who have been part of this mega event previously, makes the prospect sound even more exciting.

On that note, here is a look at five overseas batsmen who could score big at the auction.

1. Glenn Maxwell

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has played 69 IPL matches with a total of 2397 runs under his name at an astonishing strike-rate of 161.13. Maxwell started off his IPL career playing for Mumbai Indians in 2012, where he didn't get many opportunities.

2014 was the year the Aussie dynamite exploded onto the IPL scene, as he amassed 552 runs for his new side Kings XI Punjab at a strike rate in excess of 187. Maxwell, along with David Miller, created a huge impact during the tournament which helped Punjab finish as runners-up.

Maxwell last played for Delhi Capitals in 2018, where he had a forgetful run with the bat in an equally disappointing year for the side.

Despite missing out on IPL 2019 and taking an indefinite break from cricket citing mental and physical exhaustion, Maxwell’s availability in the auction could fetch him big bids. His clean hitting abilities combined with the fact that he can win games on his own when he gets going would attract a lot of interest from the franchises.

