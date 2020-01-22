IPL 2020: 4 teams with most lethal bowling options for super over

Mohit Kalra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Lasith Malinga is the best death bowler in the history of IPL

It is often considered in cricket that batsmen might strengthen the team but it's the bowlers that win matches. This has been the trend in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well where the most successful teams have relied on their bowlers for success in the long run.

Coming to the super over, batsmen might give you a decent score on the board but it is the grit of the bowlers that decides the fate of the game. It is accepted fact now that cricket has become a batsmen's game and the bowlers are under enormous pressure, especially when a tie-breaker is required for a result.

Here are the four teams that have the strongest bunch of bowlers who can be utilised in a super over.

#4 Kings XI Punjab

Mohammed Shami has come a long way since his comeback after knee surgery

First Choice - Mohammed Shami

Other Options - Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Jordan

Mohammed Shami has displayed one of the greatest transformations one can witness for a fast bowler in international cricket, both, concerning form and fitness. The 29-year-old had been ordinary in the IPL until 2019, where he showed his class and ended up as the leading wicket-taker for Kings XI Punjab.

Shami has a deadly yorker, which was evident in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia and batsmen found it hard to get under it. Whenever there will be a scenario of a tie-breaker, KXIP will put the onus on him to get them over the line.

KXIP has the West Indian left-arm seamer Sheldon Cottrell and the English T20 specialist Chris Jordan in their arsenal in absence of their spearhead. Cottrell has been sensational with slower ball variations up his sleeves which can be useful in a super over. On the other hand, Chris Jordan is one of the most accurate bowlers of the yorker, which is still the best ball to bowl to contain the batsmen.

1 / 4 NEXT