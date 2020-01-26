IPL 2020: 5 cricketers who might earn a T20 World Cup spot by shining this season

Shubman Gill can become a back-up opener for India

Indian Premier League has always produced opportunities for the youngsters to make it to their national teams, not only for Indians but cricketers across different countries. It has also provided a platform for the veterans to gain their form and make a comeback after getting dropped from their national teams.

This season of the T20 extravaganza will be a bit different from the past years as the T20 World Cup is approaching which is scheduled to take place in Australia a few months after the IPL. The selectors of various cricket boards will keep an eagle's eye on the performance of the players they would like in their set up.

Here is a list 5 cricketers that can use IPL 2020 to become a part of the mega event.

#5 Shubman Gill

The Punjab cricketer is a part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set-up for the past two years in the IPL, signed by them at INR 1.8 crores in the IPL 2018 auction. Since then, Shubman Gill has been a routine inclusion in their starting XI, though he spent limited time in the middle as he mostly came in at No. 6 or No. 7. Ahead of the IPL 2020 auction, KKR discarded two of their regular top-order batsmen in Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa and left an opener's spot up for grabs to partner the swashbuckling Sunil Narine.

The 20-year-old has played all his professional cricket as a specialist opener and is currently the most preferred batsman to take up that role for the Kolkata-based franchise as well. This will hand him an opportunity to convert the 20s and 30s into big scores, thereby utilising his fortune to the fullest.

In the Indian road to the T20 World Cup, Shikhar Dhawan has been unfortunate to suffer a series of injuries and the spot for a back-up opener is still wide open. With Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul as the sure starters, Gill has a chance to get in as their substitute.

Note: All statistics in the article are as of January 26, 2020

