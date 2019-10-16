IPL 2020: 5 Indian players who could go unsold this season

The 2020 IPL Auction is just two months away.

The auctions for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held on 19 December 2019 in the city of joy, Kolkata. The trading window for all eight franchises will end on 14 November, which is the point up to which the teams can exchange their players with those from other sides.

Delhi Capitals have the biggest purse heading into the auction with Rs. 8.2 crore, followed by Rajasthan Royals with Rs. 7.15 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab have Rs. 6.05 crore, Rs. 5.3 crore and Rs. 3.7 crore respectively. Chennai Super Kings (Rs. 3.2 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs. 3.02 crore) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs. 1.8 crore) have the smallest purses available.

International players will likely be available for the entire tournament this time, which will make it easier for the teams to strategise at the auctions. That could also mean a few Indian players would be in lesser demand than earlier.

On that note, let's take a look at five Indian players who could go unsold in the 2020 IPL auction.

#5 Barinder Sran

Barinder Sran (Mumbai Indians in 2019)

A left-arm fast bowler from Punjab, Barinder Sran has been a part of the IPL since 2015, when he debuted with Rajasthan Royals. Known for his tall height along with the ability to clock 140 kph speeds, he made an impression for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016, scalping 14 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 8.36.

Sran made a vital contribution in the title-winning journey for SRH, which also earned him the opportunity to play for the national team. However, he make a strong impression, and got dropped early.

Sran went on to represent Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians (last year), but his economy rate has sky-rocketed. Mumbai Indians signed him at Rs. 3.4 crore in 2019, but he didn't get any wickets in the two matches he played.

Despite being a quality pacer in white-ball cricket, Sran could remain unsold in the upcoming 2020 IPL auction.

