IPL Auctions 2020: 5 overseas players every franchise will have their eye on

Jason Roy

The auctions for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League are set to take place on 19 December in the city of joy, Kolkata. The trading window that is currently open, will be closing on 14 November. Each franchise will be given a purse of INR 85 crore for the upcoming season, as compared to INR 82 crore for the 2019 season.

The 2019 edition saw a significant number of overseas stars opt out of the lucrative league in order to prepare for the World Cup. However, most of them are expected to make a return for the 2020 season.

As the teams get ready to improve upon their existing combinations, here we look at 5 overseas players who will attract the most interest from the teams:

#5 Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins will be targeted by multiple teams as a strike bowler

Pat Cummins has not yet set the stage on fire in the IPL, but he has been one of the most reliable players for the Australian side in all formats over the last couple of years. In addition to his exploits with the ball Cummins has been good with the bat as well, providing crucial lower order runs for his team against quality bowling.

Cummins has played 16 games in the IPL so far, 12 of which came in the 2017 season for Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals). He has 17 wickets to his name at an economy of 8.29 and strike rate of 21.23.

Cummins will be one of the prime targets for several teams as a strike bowler. Considering the history of injuries associated with Mitchell Starc, the franchises are almost certain to shift their focus towards the more reliable Cummins.

The likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be keen to have the services of the Aussie pacer.

