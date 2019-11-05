IPL 2020: 5 overseas players who could make a comeback this edition

Vijay Sain

This year's IPL Auction will witness a lot of international players getting sold.

The highly-anticipated IPL Auction for the 13th edition will take place on 19th December in the city of Joy, Kolkata. The eight franchises can exchange their players in the trading window till 14th November.

The franchises will hope to make formidable sides for their team, with INR 85 crores allotted to each of them. Each franchise will get INR 3 crores added to last year's balance for the auction.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always welcomed many international players to be a part of the cash-rich league over the years. Many foreign cricketers are bound to get sold as they will available for the entire tournament this time around.

Franchises will look to strategize and build a formidable squad with players who have had IPL experience in the past. Let's take a look at five overseas players who could return to play this year's IPL.

#5 Jason Holder

Jason Holder (Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2016) (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

Jason Holder has been a prominent name from the West Indies Cricket team over the years, having captained the national side in the 2015 and 2019 Cricket World Cup. He has represented Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. However, he couldn't get a contract since 2017.

An experienced campaigner in Holder led Barbados Tridents to their second title in the 2019 Carribean Premier League (CPL). He clinched wickets in the powerplays as well as in death overs to be the fourth-highest wicket-taker (14 wickets in 13 matches) in the CPL this year.

Jason Holder has five wickets in 11 matches played in the IPL. He has changed his game over the years in T20 cricket and could get an IPL contract this year. The likes of Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad could bid for this bowling all-rounder.

