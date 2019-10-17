IPL 2020: 5 players bought in 2019 who might be released ahead of the 2020 auction

Fambeat Cricket FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.68K // 17 Oct 2019, 17:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chennai Super Kings (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the most widely followed T20 league in the world. The cash-rich league is a platform that gives players the opportunity to make a name for themselves at the big stage.

Since its inception in 2008, the quality of cricket in the event has increased manifold, with some of the world’s best players competing against each other under the same roof.

The IPL auction is conducted every year as the franchises aim to build their best possible squad from the pool of players ready to go under the hammer. Even in 2019, players were rewarded for their performances at various levels of cricket as many of them managed to attract huge bids at the auction.

However, not all players end up justifying the price tag associated with their name. In 2019, there were a few players who took the auction by storm and attracted fancy bids, but later failed to perform to the best of their potential.

It is possible that their respective franchises might consider releasing them after their no-show in the previous edition. Here, we take a look at five players who were bought in 2019 but might be released before the auction this year:

#5 Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings)

Mohit Sharma

The Haryana player Mohit Sharma has been out of the national reckoning since his last appearance in October 2015. He was bought by Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019 after being released by his former franchise Kings XI Punjab.

Sharma, who represented India in the 2015 World Cup, caught everyone's attention by performing consistently for CSK during a three-year period between 2013-2015.

However, the 35-year-old has experienced a slump in the last couple of years. In IPL 2018 he started in nine matches for the Kings XI, picking up only seven wickets at an economy nearing 11.

Advertisement

Playing for CSK in the last season, Sharma got a solitary chance to feature in the playing XI, despite being their costliest buy of the season. The franchise didn’t opt to use his services given the nature of the wickets at their home ground and the potent fast bowling pool at their disposal.

It will not be a surprise if the Yellow Army release the experienced bowler this year.

1 / 5 NEXT