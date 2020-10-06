Dream11 IPL 2020 has provided fans with the cricket action that they have been craving. With all eight teams in with a chance to emerge as champions, fans are more involved in the buzz than ever (virtually if not physically).

IPL 2020 is taking place in unprecedented times. With so much uncertainty and drama surrounding the IPL, cricket-lovers are looking for new ways to stay updated with the happenings of their favourite teams.

Many IPL franchises have upped their Twitter game to keep up with their fans' thirst for regular updates. It enables the teams to reach out to their admirers and hype them up for the upcoming games.

While each team has acquired a massive fanbase, some are larger than the other. Here is a look at the eight teams ranked according to their Twitter follower count.

To put things into perspective, the IPL itself has an impressive follower count of 5.5 million.

8. Rajasthan Royals: 1.2 Million followers

Pace. Pacy. Paciest. 💥



Watch some of the fastest deliveries of the #Dream11IPL, only on our fan app. 📲#RRvKKR | #HallaBol | @JofraArcher — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 5, 2020

The pink franchise from Jaipur ranks eighth in the list. This may be because Rajasthan Royals generally choose to back younger talent rather than recruit established superstars.

Rajasthan Royals have been responsible for many Indian youngsters getting a chance to display their talents. The inaugural champions will be looking to secure their second title win this season.

7. Delhi Capitals: 1.5 Million followers

Delhi Capitals have an exciting young team with an incredibly strong Indian contingent. The IPL franchise has had a strong showing so far in this year's IPL and seem to be strong contenders to secure their first IPL trophy.

With their young talent sure to make larger waves as time goes by, their Twitter account is sure to blossom as well.

6. Kings XI Punjab: 2.1 Million followers

"We just need to keep the fighting spirit going, I think that is what Punjabis are known for!" - @mandeeps12 💪🏻#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 https://t.co/cReenMpjjV — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 5, 2020

The men from Punjab have had some hard luck in Dream 11 IPL so far. Despite having just one win from five games, they have been responsible for some spectacular performances.

The team has an exciting new captain in KL Rahul and will be hoping to win their first IPL trophy in IPL 2020.

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 2.2 Million followers

The Sunrisers Hyderabad's follower count is even more impressive because they only came into existence in 2013.

The 2016 champions have consistently delivered thrilling matches. Led by the entertaining David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad is a balanced unit that could stake a strong claim to this year's IPL trophy.