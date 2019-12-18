IPL 2020 Auction: 3 Overseas All-Rounders Who Can Get Huge Bids

Gautam Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 Dec 2019, 01:43 IST SHARE

The IPL auction is set to take place on December 19.

The IPL 2020 auction takes place tomorrow and the excitement is reaching its peak as the big event is around the corner. All the teams must be busy doing their last-minute calculations and all that strategy is going to play a big role in helping the teams get what they really want in their side.

Meanwhile, we all know the worth of an all-rounder in a T20 format. A player who can contribute with bat and ball adds value to the team's combination. We have seen in the past how world-class all-rounders have turned the tides in the folklore of IPL.

The teams like Royal Challengers, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals who are in need of a quality all-rounder might go for the overseas players, who can change the course of a match with both bat and ball.

On that note, we take a look at three foreign all-rounders who can get huge bids.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell can turn the match on its head in a matter of deliveries. He has the skills to hit the ground running and he would be a great addition to any IPL squad.

The Australian batsman can play at a blistering strike rate, and take the game away from the opposition with his big hitting. Moreover, he is a livewire on the field, which makes a big difference in the T20 format.

The all-rounder had taken an indefinite break from the game to deal with the stress he was facing, but he would now be looking to make a roaring comeback through the IPL.

All the eight teams know what Maxwell brings to the table, and it would not be a surprise if he starts a bidding war between the franchises. Teams like KKR, KXIP and RCB, who need firepower in the middle order, could go big for the Australian.

Maxwell has played 69 IPL matches in which he has scored at a staggering strike rate of 161.3. Furthermore, Maxwell can roll over his hand and chip a couple of overs. The off-spinner has scalped 16 wickets in the IPL.The Australian has set his base price at INR 2 Crores.

1 / 3 NEXT