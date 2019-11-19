IPL 2020 Auction: 3 T20 league winning captains who might earn expensive contracts

Aaron Finch's Melbourne Renegades celebrate their BBL 08 title win

The popularity of the shortest format of the game is evident with the number of domestic T20 leagues being held across the globe every year. Countries like Canada and Afghanistan have shown interests in staging their own T20 leagues and have succeeded in their attempts which is really commendable. For fans, the excitement and entertainment levels have only gone high with the anticipation of 'who is going to clinch the title this time' during each of those tournaments.

Players who perform well in one of these tournaments get to earn contracts with teams in other leagues. Similarly, the winning captains will also be on-demand during the drafts and auctions of various leagues. Without much ado, let us look at three T20 league winning captains of 2019 who might get to experience the 'double delight' of winning their domestic leagues and earning a lucrative IPL contract at the 2020 IPL auction which is set to be held at Kolkata on December 19th.

#3 Jason Holder

Jason Holder

It was surprising to see a player like Holder go unsold at last year’s auction with a base price of INR 75 lakhs. The Windies’ Test captain led Barbados Tridents to the 2019 Caribbean Premier League title defeating the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final by 27 runs last month.

The towering all-rounder from Bridgetown is known for his lethal spells apart from his lusty blows with the bat down the order. Despite representing three IPL franchises, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, Holder hasn’t had a memorable stint in the league so far.

The 2019 CPL winning skipper and the number one ranked Test all-rounder certainly deserves an IPL contract this time having proved himself across formats. With 725 runs 80 wickets in 103 T20 appearances, the 28-year-old whose last IPL appearance was way back in 2016 might be hoping for his fortunes to change so that he could make a mark in the 2020 IPL.

Having a quality and proven all-rounder in their ranks would prove to be an advantage for any franchise in the IPL. Hence, we could expect Holder to be back with a bang, not just on the field but also off it by acquiring an expensive contract.

