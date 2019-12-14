IPL 2020 auction: 4 new West Indian players who could attract bids

West Indies are the defending T20 champions

Players from West Indies have been a key element in Indian Premier League since its inception. The players from the Caribbean have tasted considerable success in IPL cricket and have been match winners on their day.

Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell are but a few West Indian cricketers who have lit up IPL with their heroics. The Caribbean flair is very much a part of the league and fans all over India love to watch them in action.

West Indies are the only team to win the ICC T20 World Cup twice i.e. in the years 2012 and 2016 and the defending champions play fearless cricket in T20 format. The pitches in India suit their style of playing attacking cricket and the players from the Caribbean have tasted success in India.

The recently concluded T20 series against India was a perfect platform for the young West Indian players to showcase their talent. On that note here is a look at 4 such players who could attract bids at the 2020 IPL auction on 19 December, 2019 and make their debut in IPL cricket.

#1. Sheldon Cottrell

Sheldon Cottrell

Sheldon Cottrell, being a left-handed bowler, creates a different angle and has the ability to pick up early wickets in T20 cricket.

In 22 T20 internationals, the pacer from Jamaica has picked up 30 wickets at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 15.20. He is yet to make his IPL debut. He could however be on the radar of a few teams this IPL season.

Rajasthan Royals have released Oshane Thomas this IPL season and could be interested in bidding for Cottrell in the auction. Royal Challengers Bangalore too will be on the lookout for an overseas pace bowler considering that they have released the likes of Tim Southee, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Tim Southee for the 2020 season.

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore could both be up for an intense bidding war for the Jamaican.

If picked up for IPL 2020, Cottrell will give the Indian crowds a glimpse of his famous 'salute' celebration every time he picks up a wicket. Cottrell is a safe fielder in the outfield too, which is essential in T20 cricket.

Can Cottrell replace Thomas at Royals?

