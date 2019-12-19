IPL 2020 Auction: Uncapped Indians who were bought for more than 1 crore INR

The IPL Auction 2020 was held in Kolkata as the teams filled up their empty slots ahead of the season

The excitement of the Indian Premier League was at its peak in Kolkata as the eight franchisees assembled in the city of Kolkata for the IPL Auction 2020.

All the franchisees brought their think tanks to the auction table as the combination of analytics, calculations and intuitions were to be tested as more than 300 players went under the hammer.

The auction day began on a bright note as the Australian all-rounders raked in the big bucks with bowling all-rounder Pat Cummins became the highest priced overseas player at an IPL auction attracting a massive bid of 15.5 Crores from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab - 10.75 Crores), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Mumbai Indians - 8 Crores) and Marcus Stoinis (Delhi Capitals - 4.8 Crores) were the other Aussies who were picked up for big money by the franchise owners.

However, the demand for young Indian stars was not low as they continued to get bids as the different franchises slotted in players to complete their squad combinations. Some of the uncapped Indian young players attracted bidding wars from the franchises as they continued their quest to unearth the next big star of Indian T20 Cricket.

We take a look at some of the youngsters who were picked up by the franchises for huge sums of money.

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 2.4 crores INR (Rajasthan Royals)

Mumbai youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal was tipped to go for big bucks ahead of the IPL 2020 auction

Mumbai Ranji cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal was a highly sought after youngster going into the IPL 2020 auction after a string of impressive performances on the domestic circuit.

The young Yashasvi Jaiswal has overcome tough circumstances from a young age to be able to achieve his dreams of playing cricket. He lived in a tent near Mumbai's Muslim United Sports Club for three years and did odd jobs to sustain himself and his cricketing aspirations.

All his hard work over the last few years has yielded fruit as he has managed to bag a multi-crore contract in his debut season in the IPL. Jaiswal has been in fine form for his Ranji side Mumbai becoming the youngest player to have scored a double hundred in List A cricket scoring 203 runs in just 154 balls.

Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders were some of the teams in the hunt for the young man but it was the Rajasthan Royal's winning bid of 2.4 Crores that sealed the deal.

