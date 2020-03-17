×
IPL 2020: Chris Green can be Kolkata Knight Riders' trump card 

  • We look at one of the hidden talents acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 2020 IPL.
  • Chris Green will be hoping to make a statement for the franchise this season.
Karan Vinod
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 17 Mar 2020, 13:04 IST

Chris Green
Chris Green


One of the lesser-known signings by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chris Green could prove to be a very valuable addition to the franchise. At nearly 6ft 3in, the bowling all-rounder is not a known entity in India, but has all the potential to become a household name this season.

Born in Durban, South Africa, Green has played all his professional cricket in Australia. His parents were both professional tennis players, so sports runs in his blood. Green has represented the likes of New South Wales Blues, Sydney Thunder and many other distinguished franchises all across the globe.

The 26-year old is a handy middle-order batsman with his main craft being off-break bowling. Green, regarded as a T20 expert was picked up for his base price in the IPL auctions for 2020 by KKR. His ability to not concede runs while being able to score them makes him an asset in this format. With an economy rate of 6.77 across his T20 career, he brings key attributes to the team.

Green made his debut in the BBL in 2015
Green made his debut in the BBL in 2015


Green made his debut for New South Wales during the 2014-15 season after veterans Nathan Lyon and Steve O'Keefe were called for international duty. After decent outings against South Australia, Victoria, and Tasmania, Green was picked by Sydney Thunder ahead of the 2015-16 Big Bash League (BBL). He went to play a pivotal role, picking up eight wickets in the tournament en route to Thunder winning the BBL.

Very soon people started taking note of this talent and suitors from all around the world came calling as Green enhanced his reputation. He went on to represent the likes of Lahore Qalandars and Guyana Amazon Warriors from the Pakistan Super League and Caribbean Premier League respectively.

During the 2019 season, Green represented the Northern Warriors in the T10 league and has picked up six wickets in as many games. His batting capabilities are still to be really showcased but it is still handy for his side.

Chris Green will be soon hoping for a national team call-up
Chris Green will be soon hoping for a national team call-up

Dinesh Karthik and co. will be hoping to rely on Green's expertise in the shortest format. Playing in different leagues, with and against different players only adds to his experience and value to the team.

The all-rounder will also be looking to earn a spot in the Australian national team ahead of the highly anticipated T20 World Cup. The selectors will be watching the IPL and Green will want to have a successful season with the Kolkata-based franchise. He might just turn out to be Kolkata Knight Riders' ace in the pack wing to his novelty and freshness.

Published 17 Mar 2020, 13:04 IST
IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders Sydney Thunder Cricket Chris Green
